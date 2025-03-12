Mama OluwaDolarz, the mother of famed skit maker Oluwadolarz, has reacted to his fiancée and baby mama, Ife Luv’s recent plight

In a previous report, Ife Luv accused the comedian of being a serial cheat and financially irresponsible to her and their son

A leaked video made the rounds online, showing MamaDolarz in a call with Ife as she did all the possible pleading she could do on the contentious issue

Mama OluwaDolarz, the mother of Nigerian skit maker OluwaDolarz, whose real name is Olamide Ogunleye, has waded into his relationship crisis.

Legit.ng broke the news that Ifeluv, Oluwadolarz's fiancé, shared a heartbreaking post online after going through a surgery.

OluwaDolarz’s mum cries out, pleads with son's fiancée. Credit: @oluwadolarz, @mummyoluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-one told the public that a lot had been going on in their relationship despite Oluwadolarz's proposal.

She recalled going to check on Oluwadolarz and catching him cheating. She said he lied that nothing was going on, meanwhile, their little son was in the house at that moment.

Ife stated that this was not the first time skit maker Dolarz would cheat on her, as it was her reason for leaving him some years back. However, he came back and tried to get her for two years. She assumed he had changed and went back to him.

During a TikTok live session on Ife Luv’s page, Mama OluwaDolarz crashed called the mum to share her deep remorse over her son’s infidelity.

OluwaDolarz’s relationship faces scandal. Credit: @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

She claimed that she had continuously knelt in apology on his behalf for her to forgive the comedian.

The elderly woman begged her son’s fiancée not to leave the marriage and argued that:

“Most of the people telling you (Ife Luv) to leave have more grievous issues they are dealing with in their relationships.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to OlwuwaDolarz's cheating scandal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

voice_nelson said:

"Do we have to bring everything out to social media? That's a good and super mother."

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"This MIL really wants her son to stay married but baba belongs to the street…"

augustivity said:

"Babe pls ignore her o… Run! The last we checked you guys aren’t married! Fine you have a son together. But pls runnnnnnnnn.A broken relationship is better than a broken marriage!"

_je_ssi_ca_11 wrote:

"Africans are more of training a girl child on how to be a good wife. Forgetting that the male child also needs training on how to be a good husband."

cy.cintia reacted:

"My own is, why don’t they always beg thier sons to act right and not embarrass them? Why didn’t u sit him down and ask if he was ready before he got married? Learn to teach and beg ur sons to not bring ur legs outside and unwanted insults to u.

sosfundz said:

"Country don hard pass all these things wey una Dey feed us, leave and go and be with lande make the equation balance."

forevergigi__ reacted:

"The babe looks so stressed already and they’re not even married yet. You can’t see type of red flag and still go ahead to get married to this type of man o."

Oluwadolarz begs wife publicly

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian skit maker Oluwadolarz trended online after reports of a rift between him and his wife went viral.

Oluwadolarz, in a post on his social media handle, released an apology note penned to his wife, asking for her forgiveness.

He noted in his apology how he had disrespected his wife several times and taken her love for granted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng