Ifeluv, the fiancé of the popular skit maker known as Oluwadolarz, cried out on TikTok over his cheating scandal

According to the Ife, she was fresh out of surgery when she realized that her man has begun cheating with any and everything in skirt again

After a lengthy rant via her IG page, Ife went on TikTok to shed more light on her predicament and disclosed why he hasn't progressed in a while

In an unexpected turn of events, Ifeluv, whose real name is Adegoke Ifeoluwa, has spoken up about her relationship with skit maker Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, aka Oluwadolarz.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ife recalled going to check on Oluwadolarz and catching him cheating. She said he lied that nothing was going on, meanwhile, their son was in the same house.

Ifeluv reveals why her man isn't progressing. Credit: @ifeluv_12, @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

The influencer stated that this was not the first time skit maker Dolarz would cheat on her, as it was her reason for leaving him some years back. However, he came back and tried to get her for two years. She assumed he had changed and went back to him.

A new video where Ifeluv got riled up and exposed all their declined and how she had endured his serial cheating. She also associated his 'career stagnation' to his scandalous ways.

Ifeluv cries out over her man's career online amid cheating scandal. Credit: @ifeluv_12

Source: Instagram

Watch the video here:

Ifeluv shares more about Oluwadolarz

Read some reactions below:

@bigsmart__ said:

"Are you chasing your battles with him or his career ? Are you the actual enemy of progress or the weapon fashioned against him ? Pick your battles right and go for it. When are woman is pained, she’ll do anything to bring a man down. In your eyes and thought, you think he’s not Big and successful but we see him differently! Especially for the fact that we saw him from nothing to where he’s today. This woman is giving me the vibe of someone who gossips and mocks her partner behind and laugh in front of him. Even this moment will pass and he’ll find happiness and favor in the eyes of God. You guys ain’t even married and you’re doing all these!"

@dicey_0001 said:

"When your woman done dey compare other people progress to yours know say he done end in her heart ✌."

@accessmoni said:

"Settle your marriage or move on … we no really send una for here o."

@lotannaobika said:

"As a man. Never go broke in front of a woman abeg."

@vanessa_elias1122 said:

"To me this is not necessary .. exposing him won’t even change him , best just move pass him and move on .. you both has a child together and the internet hardly forgets."

@_sir_charles_1 said:

"Then you in particular why haven't you been progressing in your own life ?? Abi ur life dey forbid progress??? 💀."

@bigsmart__ said:

"This is pure attack on him. Having a child with a man you’re not married to, does not give you the effrontery to say unscrupulous things about him online. Stop winch hunting him. You’re not God! You can’t take food off his table."

OluwaDolarz’s mum cries out

In other news, Mama OluwaDolarz, the mother of famed skit maker Oluwadolarz, reacted to his fiancée and baby mama, Ife Luv’s recent plight.

In a previous report, Ife Luv accused the comedian of being a serial cheat and financially irresponsible to her and their son.

A leaked video made the rounds online, showing MamaDolarz in a call with Ife as she did all the possible pleading she could do on the contentious issue.

Source: Legit.ng