Princess Njideka, the ex-wife of gospel artist Prince Gozie Okeke and the voice of the hit song Akanchawa, has reportedly remarried

A viral video circulating on social media showed the gospel singer being celebrated by older women while singing traditional Igbo wedding songs

Another video showed a loved one expressing excitement over her new marriage, triggering reactions online

Princess Njideka Okeke, known for her gospel hit song, Akanchawa, has reportedly remarried.

A recent video circulating on social media showed her being applauded by elder women singing traditional Igbo wedding songs, implying that she has begun a new marital journey.

Princess Njideka was formerly married to Prince Gozie Okeke, a fellow gospel singer.

The pair, who married in 2000, encountered difficulties in their marriage, eventually separating in 2012 due to allegations against Gozie Okeke.

They reportedly reconciled in 2014 and marked their 14th wedding anniversary in 2017. They both have three children: two sons and one girl.

Aside from her contribution to the gospel industry, Njideka was also recognised for her role in the Nollywood sector as she made a couple of movie appearances during her hey days.

Watch the video below:

Princess Njideka Okeke’s remarriage trends

Legit.ng gathered reactions from netizens. See them below:

munaablu said:

"I support this new marriage with 100 gallons of palm wine."

ritzyhairline wrote:

"I love this news. Congratulations Njideka. If u no keep watin u get well as man, another man go help u see her value."

lorah__irez said:

"Na only her know wetin she see for that marriage. Happiness is free and everyone deserves it, congratulations to her."

peterr_deee wrote:

"Early 2000s our parents on Saturday and Sundays no allow us hear word because of their jams."

officialmarcel6 reacted:

"But i will still be calling her Njideka Okeke ooooooooo. Nothing concern me. I love the Okeke."

amarannetv said:

"Congratulations my dear friend... Your new home is blessed, now you will feel what it looks like to be with a real man. Congratulations ones more darling."

taritatosky said:

"Remarriage after divorce can be a testament to personal growth, resilience, and the human capacity for love and new beginnings, highlighting the importance of embracing change and moving forward."

herexcellencyfashion reacted:

"Congratulations to her! Nobody should come here and say her husband is old. Is better to marry an old man that loves you than staying single."

westtekena said:

"A TIME WILL COME WHEN MEN WILL BE HARD TO SEE THE ONE WAY GOD GIVE YOU BETTER STAY DAR ❤️🔥❤️🔥it’s now she understood the essence of life ❤️🔥❤️at this point if u like gossip her husband nothing concerns her again 🔥I LOVE IT."

mremperorofficial said:

"Omo it takes not God but luck to get a good woman . Even the woman God himself gave to Adam betrayed them both . Three most difficult things to find in human race are : 1 Good friends, 2 Money , 3 Good wife ."

Gozie Okeke and herbalist trend online

A video of a popular gospel singer Gozie Okeke being sprayed money by a herbalist at an event stirred mixed reactions on social media.

In the viral video, the singer carried on his performance on stage as the herbalist filled the whole area he stood with wads of cash.

While many people found nothing wrong with the development, it, however, didn't sit well with some persons.

