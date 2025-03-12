Ijoba Lande has shared the name of one of the other people that his wife Darasimi has slept with

Recall that Lande had initially revealed how Babe Tee slept with his wife, and although the actor denied it, he later came forward with an apology

In a trending clip, Lande shared a video where he went live with two others and explained how the said man denied sleeping with his wife

Nigerian actor and skit maker Ijoba Lande, Ganiyu Kehinde morufu, is not giving his wife's cheating scandal a rest. It appears that he is on a mission to expose the culprits, one name at a time.

First it was Babe Tee, and although the comedian blatantly denied it and even asked for evidence, he later came forward with a public apology.

Lande has released the name of another guy his wife cheated with. Credit: @ijobalande.1

Source: Instagram

He blamed a game of truth or dare with claimed that he had no idea that Darasimi was Lande's wife.

In a new development, Lande went live on TikTok with Tunde Perry and some others. In the trending clip, he stated that his wife also slept with one 'Maycash', one of the guys he rolls with.

He said that his wife confessed to him and also his godfather, but Maycash continued to deny it. The film actor lashed out angrily on the live video and rained curses on him.

Lande says Maycash also slept with his wife. Credit: @ijobalande.1

Source: Instagram

Many have opined that Lande gives the situation a rest for the sake of his mental health. Some have also said he is starting to enjoy being in the news and trending all the time.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Lande's revelation

Read some reactions below:

@timo_sterling said:

"Make them leave this guy. Is a very strong guy walai."

@_cocokaramel_ said:

"Who be this Dara girl wey Dey give this man No Peace 😂😂😂😂."

@kelv_0007 said:

"This girl na palliative 😂😂."

@tiwatope___xoxo said:

"Lande never rest since he don toast Dara 😂😂."

@skushi_ex said:

"Lande matter don go na oluwadolarz and ifeluv Dey trend like this 🤣."

@tomisin_eleniyan said:

"So na truth or dare be the new update."

@wizswagz said:

"Shey lande wan use this trend Caśh out cos I no understand again. Eyin eruku una no gree drop update😂."

@ceelciglow said:

"Maycash,babalande they are all f*ckboys ... nothing and no age dey no fit duck.. even mama and pikin them go duck am, too loose and met their match of Ladies who are terribly loose and lustful and they are usually those women who look so innocent,sluggish like they cant stand troubles and fight,very quiet girls but extremly naughty and secretive shameless But outspoken strict smart women who aint friendly and clingy are the best to be called wives."

@damoranobaba said:

"Ogbeni na you go marry public toilet .. let the matter die."

@tiggah_highest said:

"U Marry OS way Dey stay farms city every night . Wetin u expect."

Lande celebrates as Davido posts his skit amid scandal

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian comedian Ijoba Lande, who is currently faced with a series of trials from his marriage, found a substantial amount of joy recently.

Recall that the actor and some of his colleagues have been in a heated episode after he accused them of sleeping with his wife Darasimi.

In the wake of events, Afrobeats star Davido took notice of Lande’s comic account on Instagram, which he reacted to, triggering excitement from the comedian.

Source: Legit.ng