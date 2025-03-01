Cubana Chiefpriest’s Babymama Gives Him New Name, Praises Burna Boy, Fans Observe Her Look
- Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, has continued to drag him in a new video she recorded
- She praised Burna Boy and made a pledge not to stop dragging the businessman over the son she allegedly had for him
- Fans took to the comment section to reply her while warning her to accept her fate and move on with life
Hellen Ati, the lady, who allegedly had a baby for billionaire businessman, Pascal Ogechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest seemed hellbent in dragging him through the mud.
Legit.ng had reported that Hellen had resumed dragging the businessman and claimed that he thought she would give birth to a baby girl.
In another video made by the mother of two, she said she was not done dragging the businessman. She called him 'belle na water' and vowed not to stop calling him out anytime soon.
Hellen also warned her critics that their words cannot deter her from making recordings about Cubana Chiefpriest daily.
Peller reacts after being shaded for not prostrating for Burna Boy’s Mother at event: “E no pain me”
Hellen speaks about Cubana Chiefpriest
In the recording, the Uber driver, who made an attempt on her life, abused the businessman. She claimed that Cubana Cheifpriest does not want to take care of his alleged baby, but he preferred to buy a house just to impress people.
Hellen remarked that she was fighting for her son's right because he needed fatherly love.
Hellen praises Burna Boy
Also in the clip, Hellen Ati hailed Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy. Though she didn't share what the singer might have done for her.
She declared that he was the real Odogwu. She told him not to mind what her alleged baby daddy was doing.
Hellen Ati also prayed for the Last Last crooner who had travelled to Kenya recently for a show.
Recall that Burna Boy had pledged to assist Hellen Ati in the heat of his feud with Cubana Chiefpriest
See the video here:
How fans reacted to Hellen Ati's video
Nigerians reacted after watching the clip made by the single mother. Here are some of the comments below:
@i.s.tvgram commented:
"This lady na the real weapon fashion against Pascal."
@burhss reacted:
"I just understand why Mtn increased those data plans."
@adeoluolatomide said:
"Have you gone to drop his child at his gate?"
@themeatmill wrote:
"She don get money fix nails."
@ubah_agatha12 stated:
"Some ladies are just not normal."
@uchemaduagwu reacted:
"See how Kenyans dey beg."
@dimejiroland said:
"What if this woman dey craze and we no know?"
@stella_acs__ shared:
"This woman is slowly turning to a content creator."
Hellen Ati shares cryptic post
Legit.ng had reported that Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest's 'baby mama', made fans worried after she shared a strange message online.
She shared pictures of some dangerous objects and said that the businessman should be ready to come pick his baby.
Hellen Ati said that Cubana Chiefpriest should not worry about her but be ready to bury the son she allegedly had for him. Many called on her friends to check up on her.
