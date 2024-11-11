Opeyemi Famakin has called the attention of social media users again after he reviewed Cubana Chiefpriest’s jollof rice

Recall that the duo were at loggerheads after the food critic reviewed some food items at CP's Imo State restaurant

This new clip has now caused so many side talks on social media as many await Chiefpriest’s response

Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin has made headlines after a recent video he posted about Pascal Okechukwu, aka, Cubana Chiefpriest’s restaurant.

Opeyemi Famakin, in his usual way, decided to review restaurants owned by celebrities in Lagos. The Internet personality has been sharing videos where he reviewed Jollof rice from celebrity-owned restaurants like Whitemoney Jollof, Nina Miraj, Rexie, and many others.

In his new clip, he clarified that since Cubana Chiefpriest is a celebrity who owns a restaurant in Lagos, his will also be reviewed.

He wanted his audience and the nightlife boss’ fans not to come for him as he was not being biased in any way and would give his honest review.

After having a few spoons of the good, Opeyemi concluded that the Jollof from Donald's was half done and stated his other observations.

The video has gone viral on social media, and while many took it with a pinch of salt, others criticized the food critics for making such comments.

How peeps reacted to Opeyemi Famakin’s review

@iam__temmyyy:

"Now Cubana is going to kpai two people."

@sweet.neets:

"Ope this man will soon come to your house to find you."

@opeyemifamakin:

"3/10."

@njikoka_first_son:

"I’ll be honest with you,if anybody comes at my business like this ,you are definitely calling for war and will get it."

@EeevaJames:

"He’s nothing but a spoiled brat who doesn’t know how to cook and shares senseless opinions about brands. With his irritating voice."

@LaceVine:

"This was intentional. Their food is good. The jollof rice is good. He's just looking for trouble."

Cubana Chiefpriest replies Opeyemi Famakin

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, nightlife boss Cubana Chiefpriest responded to Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin after he posted the DM sent to him.

Recall that Famakin had visited Chiefpriest's restaurant in Oweri and shared his honest review on social media.

He said his burger was microwaved, which was wrong as they are usually prepared according to order.

