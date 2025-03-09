Nigerian actor Lege Miamii has blasted online critic, VeryDarkMan over his recent video to Seyi Tinubu

On his Instagram page, Lege posted a video of himself giving VDM an 18-hour ultimatum to apologise

Lege Miamii’s reaction to VeryDarkMan calling out Seyi Tinubu raised a series of mixed comments from Nigerians

Nigerian actor and staunch Seyi Tinubu supporter, Adams Kehinde aka Lege Miamii have called out online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan.

Recall that VeryDarkMan made headlines after he posted a video directed at Seyi Tinubu. In the clip, VDM said that Seyi’s father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is old and surrounded by fools who are not advising him properly among other things.

Nigerians react as Lege Miamii drags VDM for calling out Seyi Tinubu. Photos: @legemiamii, @seyitinubu, @verydarkblackman / IG

Source: Instagram

The video went viral and it drew Lege Miamii’s attention. The Nollywood star wasted no time in tackling VeryDarkMan over it.

On his official Instagram page, Lege posted a video of himself slamming VDM over his statements in the video.

Lege asked VDM if Seyi Tinubu was his mate or on the same level as him. The actor vowed that VeryDarkMan would still go to jail like he had been pining for.

Lege vowed to keep cursing out VeryDarkMan in his videos if he doesn’t take back his words and apologise to Seyi Tinubu. In the caption of the clip, the Nollywood star wrote:

“Verydarkblackman Learn how to caution your tongue and think you just don't come out to talk disrespectfully to people just because you can young man…I Give you 18hrs to take your statements back and retract them or you'll have to contend with me on this social media space.”

See Lege’s video below:

Reactions as Lege Miamii blasts VDM over Seyi Tinubu

Lege Miamii’s stern warning to VeryDarkMan for daring to insult Seyi Tinubu made the rounds on social media and Nigerians started dropping their hot takes on the matter.

Nigerians react as Lege blasts VDM. Photos: @legemiamii, @officialasiwajuabat

Source: Instagram

Dannyross007 said:

“Illiteracy na disease, see this one forcing friendship.”

Lordbtc_fx wrote:

“Illiteracy 😂😂😂.”

Jay.jay883 said:

“Seyi spokesman don talk. If lege fit get he way, he for ask Seyi make dem marry. 😂”

Puzos_designs said:

“lol olodo, VDM didn’t insult seyi tinubu, he was offering some very important pieces of advice. As you no sabi English you for ask person make e translate am for you😂.”

Cza_dd said:

“Hungry Man...What did VDM say wrong about Seyi? He was just advising him to carry the Youth along. This one no get sense.”

Abujareggaedancehall wrote:

“Una go explain Tire 😂😂😂 VDM na Abuja dem dey with Seyi na paddy dem be ooo 🤣🤣 So lagosians stay away from VDM and Seyi relationship... Most of the Top Northern youths wey dey waka with Seyi in northern Nigeria Na VDM paddy dem ..... So Oga keep quiet 😂 Seyi no vex na u want vex abi ?? SEYI na VDM paddy rest joor.”

kangibi.tv said:

“Look at this mumu,na person say make you nor dey understand English??wetin VDM talk wey bad wey he need to apologise to Sheyi?? Tinubu na young man???normally you nor get sense...Ekpaaaa.”

Lord_abiola_ said:

“Lege education is the best legacy .😂”

Adigunoosha wrote:

“18hrs bawo? Wetin do the remaining 6hours lege 🤔 Others Dey give 24hrs ultimatum u Dey give 18hrs. Everything about sha Dey always different 😂.”

Adanna_fate said:

“Lege stay out of this please 😂.”

VDM gives out N250k to 4 persons

The activist gave N250k to four fans and followers for self-development. Earlier, he encouraged his followers to share the new skill they wanted to learn.

VDM expressed his commitment to supporting dedicated Nigerian youths in their journey toward financial independence.

Many internet users responded with proposals in the comment sections across his social media platforms. After reviewing the submissions, VDM selected four deserving individuals and outlined plans to verify the institutions where they will pursue their skills.

