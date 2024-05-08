Actress Queeneth Hilbert, in a trending video, dragged a popular Ghanaian prophet who prophesied about her death

The Ghanaian prophet, in a video, had urged the actress to consult a Dibia as a dark cloud was hovering around her

Queeneth Hilbert, in response, rained curses on the prophet and his family, suggesting it was because she called out Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress Queeneth Hilbert has fired back at a Ghanaian prophet who trended over a clip of him prophesying Junior Pope's death.

Queeneth shared a video of the prophet advising her to find a ‘Dibia’ as he claimed there was a curse from her mother’s side and darkness was hovering around her.

Queeneth Hilbert blows hot over evil prediction. Credit: @queenethhilbert @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

“There is a curse from her mother’s side, she should find a Dibiaz who would do the necessary rights for her, so that she can enjoy the world to the fullest because there is a darkness on her," he said in video.

Queeneth Hilbert replies prophet

The visibly agitated actress shared how the prophet made a death prophecy about her, which never came true.

Raining curses on the prophet, Queeneth declared that no human or spirit could kill her as she was covered.

Queeneth also suggested that the prophet had made the prophecy because she had recently called Mercy Johnson out.

She captioned the video:

“This same prophet said I will die from food poisoning till date I’m alive . No man born of a woman or any spirit From the past can kill me. I am covered and soaked with the blood of Jesus AMEEEEEEEEEEEN !”.

See Queeneth Hilbert's post below:

This comes after Queeneth Hilbert accused Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie of bullying her when she newly joined the movie industry.

Fans react to Queeneth Hilbert's video

Read some of the messages below:

thenkechinnaji:

"You’re covered in His blood milkshake no Evil shall befall you in Jesus mighty name."

ibiwarietuk:

"Lamentation 3: 37. Who shall say a thing and it comes to pass when the lord has not commanded it?"

olachi_sweet:

"That prophet get luck,if to say he is close to you na just three slap u go give am at a time."

frank_tana_:

"Why giving d usel*ss man relevance,he said d sh*t about me too but calling his name is making him looks important,Agu nwanyi 4get him."

Queeneth Hilbert reacts after AGN suspension

Legit.ng recalls that in 2021, Queeneth Hilbert reacted to her indefinite suspension by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) after she was accused of breaching contracts.

The actress was suspended over her issue with Demek Movies which claimed she did not keep to the terms of their agreement.

In a letter sent through her lawyers, Queeneth fired back at the AGN for not giving her a fair hearing and punishing her for an offence she didn’t commit.

Source: Legit.ng