Edo state politician, Natasha Osawaru, has opened up on all the allegations levelled against her by 2Baba's mother and the singer's fans

2Baba's mother had cried that the singer was missing, and she asked that Natasha should remove the beads on his hands

She granted an interview with Stella Dimoko and reacted to the allegations, but fans would have none of what she said

Natasha Irobosa O Igbinedion, singer Innocent Idibia's new love interest, has finally cleared the air on the allegations made against her by the singer's mother and his fans.

Legit.ng had reported that 2Baba had been spotted on different occasions at different places goofing around with the Edo state politician. However, his mother accused Natasha of using some beads on her son.

Natasha slams her critics. Photo credit@2baba/@honourableosawaru

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the allegations against her, Natasha granted an interview with popular media personality, Stella Dimoko Korkus, where she spoke about all the allegations.

According to her, the beads were worn by the African queen herself. She asserted that her mother gave her some of the beads on her birthday, while her grandfather got one from the queen of England, being a knight of the monarch.

Natasha affirmed that all the beads were traditional ornaments and were not diabolical. She also added that 2Baba, who resumed performance days ago, took all the beads himself.

In her words:

"On my last birthday, my mum gave me three nice beads, they call it 'Ezeneka' which means River that never runs dry. The pearl on his neck was given to me by my grandad, the queen of England gave it to him when she was alive. You know my grandad was a knight to the Queen of England. So they are just traditional beads, he liked them and wore them, there is nothing to it and are not diabolical and do not also contain juju. Those beads were given to me on my birthday, they represent a Princess from a Royal family, You know I am from the Igbinedion Royal Family. I did not wear them on him, he saw them and liked them and wore them, if you observe you will see that he likes beads a lot and has been wearing several before now."

Natasha speaks about being high on substance

When asked if it was true that she was on substance, the Edo honourable denied it. She pointed out that she was not aware of all the allegation as she was not on social media.

2Baba’s Lover Natasha replies critics. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Natasha added that she does not care about hearsay and that they were all new to her.

According to her, she became a lawmaker when she was 28 years, and she had a lot of energy, so it was natural for people to think that she was high on substance.

When asked who owns the social media handles in her name, Natasha explained that her team opened them for her. Natasha emphasized that her career was her priority.

See the post here:

What fans said about Natasha's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@ojochege shared:

"Then remove it from him and let peace reign. Shebi na your family property tell him to return them."

@comfort__interior said:

"Stella, Did Natasha explain while she's always wearing sunglasses in living rooms( parlour) that is very strange."

@perpdyke reacted:

"All liars will go to hell fire."

@princess_adaeze_properties said:

"They were given to you, why is Tuface the one wearing it though."

@enny_kings reacted:

"How is a bead given to your grandad by the queen of England a traditional bead....the story is not adding up but what do I know?"

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba's announcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities, who expressed their views about the ongoing divorce involving singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children, and how they should be handled.

Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng