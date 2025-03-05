2Baba has been sighted performing at an event weeks after he was declared missing by his mother

He was seem performing African Queen, and he invited a woman to the stage to sing for her while she danced

The video generated some reactions among his fans, who advised the family on what to do about his case

Iconic singer, Inoecnt Idibia, generated some noise among fans after a video of what he was doing surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had been declared missing by his family and the Department of State Security Service was involved in his case.

In a video sighted online, the singer was performing at an event which looked like a birthday gig.

He sang his hit song, African Queen, and even invited a woman to the stage to dance as he was singing.

2Baba's performance

Fans compared the legendary singer that many fans know as he was his performing at the event. A few people were seen singing along with him, but many were not excited about his song.

He went to the crowd and was pointing at guests that he knows. He told them that he has seen them.

2Baba and online appearance

Though his family had claimed that they didn't see him, however, the singer had made online appearances on several occasions.

He was spotted on different occasions with his love interest, Natasha Igbinedion. They were recently at the Esama of Benin's mansion and even sparked marriage rumour.

The two displayed love and were seen trying to hold hands despite the fact that a seat was in-between them.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to 2Baba's video

Netizens aired their views about the video of 2Baba performing at an event. Here are some of the comment below:

@estianacakesandmore reacted:

"Make them hold him, call him family."

@veralee007 commented:

"Make una use God is good waybill am to him mama."

@expensive_itsekiri_boy stated:

"Legend disappearing away how sad , 2 face looking like Zazu in my eyes serious. Also did that tailor not take 2 face measurement before making the Native."

@rubeecharms said:

"So na missing person found okay. Make una dey find wetin no loss."

@kashberry_ reacted:

"Nah physical him lost but we dey see am online everyday ooo."

@ejosben said:

"Be like the spiritual handcuffs beads still Dey he hand and neck o."

@omomommy_xoxo wrote:

"Mommy innocent come o come o kweke o see ur son oooo"

@henrymbaha said:

"Person way Natasha go make disappear immediately after the show allegedly."

2Baba, Natasha dance in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported amid his crashed marriage saga, 2Baba showed that he had indeed moved on with life.

He was seen in a viral recording dancing romantically with his new love interest, Natasha. He was deeply engrossed with the act that he robbed his face against Natasha's tummy.

Fans shared their observation about the body language of the two of them as they discussed their relationship.

