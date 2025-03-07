A popular Nigerian influencer, Jarvis Jadrolita, has shared the reason no family member was with her during her surgery

The influencer recently underwent a serious surgery to remove a huge tumor that was growing under her jawline

Speaking about the incident, Jarvis noted that her only relatives in Lagos were distant family members with whom she didn't have a close relationship

A popular Nigerian influencer, Jarvis Jadrolita, has spoken out about her recent health scare, revealing that she underwent a major operation to remove a tumour from her jawline.

The surgery was a major challenge for the young lady, who was grateful to have a supportive companion, Peller, by her side throughout the ordeal.

Jarvis shares why family was not with her during surgery

In a video shared by Jermaine Okpe on Instagram, Jarvis shared details of her experience, explaining that she had deliberately kept her family members at a distance to avoid causing them undue worry.

With no close relatives in Lagos, Jadrolita relied on her man, Peller, for emotional support during her recovery.

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Jadrolita acknowledged the help of her lover, who stayed with her at the hospital.

Peller had provided comfort, reassurance, and care, helping Jadrolita to sail through a challenging experience.

In her words:

"We should talk about the people that stayed with me in the hospital all through. What's wrong with you? I was not feeling fine. Normally I am the kind of person that doesn't talk too much. Let me say it as it is. I came to Lagos when I was done with school and all that. Normally I don't like Lagos because it's too rowdy but it's the centre of business and everything so I came.

"It's not like there are no families around but those are distant families. I don't really know them. So he's like a family here. And I accepted him like that. So when I was not feeling fine because of my jawline tumor, I didn't want my parents to be worried. I don't want them to stress to start bringing them all the way from home to Lagos. So Peller was by my side.

Reactions as Jarvis speaks about surgery

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Thaarealmontana22 said:

"She’s so pretty with a touch of violence."

Samadataisha wrote:

"I want to watch the full interview I just love this two."

Ukemefavour said:

"That’s so true, I never been in the hôpital my life. After been born I never visited. I support that young man there."

Iambrendak said:

"jermaine.og it’s how you’re sitting there so seriously for me. Cause I would be legit cackling!"

Callisage07 said:

"Next time carry this interview go TikTok."

Janelobae said:

"Peller has a very poor communication manner. Omo."

Saydor_dave said:

"Is this how this peller talks ? Is he acting? He needs to calm down and always reason topics through. Jarvis is kind of coordinated."

Thehuntgamesshow said:

"Love how playful there are please love no suppose be military ground or war zone."

Ficent_mama said:

"This two nah werey o."

Okey_blaq added:

"No dey think say anything is wrong in her words, they are just friendly couple who use words anyhow they want without getting angry at each other, pray to have that kind partner and see your self growing together, I love the way they live."

Wendysweet1 added:

"Those of you defending Jadorita when she said "shut up" to Peller because he was interrupting him, yes he was wrong to have interrupted her. But why not say "listen" or "calm down". Especially because they are dating. Saying "shut up” to your boyfriend publicly is wild bro!"

Glorious_offical77 reacted:

"Outside play and joke peller need orientation on how to communicate, interrupting her while she is speaking is annoying and on the other hand javis should work on anger management and stop insulting him all the time."

