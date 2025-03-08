A touching video of American rapper DDG speaking from his heart concerning his strained relationship with his baby mama, Halle, has caught the attention of fans

Darryl Dwayne Granberry, Jr. spoke about the restrictions and how he has not been able to see his son, Halo, who is currently sick

He also made an unexpected revelation about his relationship with Halle Bailey, which fans have been reacting to

An emotional video of Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., whose rap name is DDG, has been making the rounds on social media.

DDG explained while on livestream that he has been struggling to see his one-year-old son, Halo, for some months.

The rapper made it known that he lives very far from his baby mama, Halle Bailey, he still tries to be present but to no avail. His stated that he and Halle have also now been together for some months now.

Halle Bailey's Baby Daddy DDG says he has not been allowed to see their son for months. Credit: @ddg_and.halle

The steamer The rapper stated they had no plans on coming live, as he planned his day to spend entirely with his son. He drove all the way to see his son, only to get turned back by Halle.

The hurt dad shared his pain with the audience, who had tons of reservations about the tricky situation.

Halle Bailey's Baby Daddy blats her on livestream. Credit: @ddg

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to DDG's video

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@lola_lee_buni said:

"Take it to court not social media we can’t do nun."

@theneshantadavis said:

"I could be wrong but when the baby started walking last month, he was right there. So how is it that you haven’t seen him in months?"

@kwhite143 said:

"Now dont act like yall didnt see how she acted the one time he posted the baby (after she already posted him) and how she is there to supervise every moment."

@fredovibez said:

"I’ve been there and it’ll get better in time. Unfortunately men who play with women’s emotions don’t usually get to steer the boat with their child whether you’re a good father or not."

@olaybetch said:

"If you dont live in the same house as the mother you wont be seeing your son as many time you would like. Thats broken home 101."

@kickinitwithkourtney said:

"If he's sick leave him home.. be having him around any and everybody."

@youngin_wayup said:

"Nothing you women can say in these comments will justify her keeping his son away from him😭😭 absolutely nothing ."

@cabraldoll_2 said:

"You trying to take that baby with you while he's sick. Like, BOY!!! He's probably sick from all the people you have him around!!"

Halle in tears as 1-year-old son Halo recognises her

Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey's sister Halle shared a profound moment between her and her one-year-old son Halo while watching.

The Little Mermaid It is no news that Halle Bailey has a child with US rapper DDG, and he has gained popularity on the internet.

A video of Halle and Halo watching her 2023 movie and the moment he recognised her has trended online, igniting sweet reactions from fans.

