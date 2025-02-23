Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, appears to have a change of heart about late singer, Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi

In a new video posted online, VDM analysed some of the things Wunmi disclosed in a recent interview and admitted that he believes she’s somewhat innocent

VeryDarkMan’s change of heart about Wunmi drew the attention of several Nigerians and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, has admitted that he believes late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, is 70% innocent.

Just recently, the public figure took to his Instagram page to share a video where he reacted to Wunmi’s interview with media personality, Chude. VDM highlighted some parts in the video including where Wunmi revealed what happened in Mohbad’s final moments.

The first highlighted part was when Wunmi was asked what she felt about the result of Mohbad’s coroner’s inquest.

The widow explained to Chude Jideonwo that she believes a nurse was involved in her husband’s death because she gave Mohbad an injection which he reacted negatively to, leading to his death. Wunmi also said the nurse told her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, everything that happened after the late singer’s management wanted to have her arrested. However, Mohbad’s father said the nurse should be left alone because he had no business with her.

Wunmi also claimed that Mohbad was fine before the nurse was called even though he had an injury on his arm due to his fight with his friend, Prime Boy. VDM asked why the nurse was called if truly nothing was wrong with Mohbad. He also asked if the musician was a substance user and needed the nurse to administer it on him.

VeryDarkMan also pointed out that in all of Wunmi’s narration about what happened, Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley was never mentioned once in what transpired that night.

Mohbad's wife is 70% innocent - VDM

The online critic then said he believes Mohbad’s wife is somewhat innocent and was used by some people to divert negative attention to Naira Marley. VDM admitted that the interview had made him to see Wunmi in a more positive light.

VDM said:

“I feel like Mohbad’s wife is 70% innocent but not entirely innocent. I feel like what happened to Mohbad has nothing to do with a lot of things that these people put online. I feel like somebody jumped into this whole thing earlier in the beginning and manipulated this girl to say a lot of things that she was not supposed to say, they confused her maybe. From this interview, the vibe I had before this interview changed, now I’m seeing the girl in a better light, a little bit of a better light but the truth is still not out yet. I feel like the girl is being manipulated by someone or by some people to use Naira Marley to clean this because they just literally exposed everything now. Naira Marley was never involved so why did they bring him in? Why did they bring all those things in? If you want to establish say Naira Marley bully am, let’s leave that aside. We all want to know wetin kpai Mohbad, wetin that nurse tell una say e do Mohbad? What did she say and why did the record label want to arrest her?”

Speaking further, VeryDarkMan said it seems Wunmi is innocent and she was only used by someone smarter than her. In his words:

“E be like say this girl innocent, somebody use am. All those write ups did not look like somebody that was mourning. I somehow believe the girl that she’s innocent, that’s what is crazy now, unlike me before but now I believe her. I feel like somebody talked her into making all those posts to divert attention to Naira Marley and Sam Larry. I feel like she’s innocent but somebody that is way smarter than her, somebody that she respects, manipulated her to make that post.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as VDM says Mohbad’s wife is innocent

The video of VeryDarkMan admitting that his opinion about Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, had changed and that she might be innocent, raised mixed feelings from Nigerians:

Comfort_gabriella1 said:

“He owes her an apology.”

Shine23424 said:

“After you made people hate her😢.”

Kuddies_secrets wrote:

“Why are you just asking all these questions? You named her a prime suspect while she was mourning and manipulated the whole story... Now you seem confused 🙄.”

Bomzybomzy said:

“Now u believe am. No b u this ozuor start DNA. U owe that lady an apology. Ode Omo.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“Without you, Moh would have gotten justice…kndfe.”

Fashion_explora wrote:

“Confused and manipulative Verydaftman.”

Kehinde_kehinde_kehinde wrote:

“I never liked vdm but all these questions should be answered fr.”

Sophiebae_1 said:

“What if Wumie died out of the plenty bully you n your minions subjected her to, you are not even related to them , yet you and your minions bullied this woman too much , bullied her little baby!! It shall never be well with all of you.”

