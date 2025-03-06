Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s wife Wunmi has made the frontline of blogs barely hours after dragging online critic Verydarkman

The mother of one was captured in an old video fighting with her late husband as the deceased silently captured the moment

What sparked the heated argument between the young couple has left many sharing various hot takes on their marriage

Amid the online back-and-forths between late singer Mohbad’s wife Wunmi and online critic Verydarkman, a new video emerged, casting the widow in a negative light.

Legit.ng reported that Wunmi, in the earlier hours of March 6 2025, for the first time, responded to the critic’s long overdue callout.

Wunmi clarified the misunderstanding she had with her late husband that was recorded in a leaked viral tape, which VDM have always used against her.

She also noted the online activist will not force nor bully her into taking a DNA because he was not a member of their family.

Verydarkman came forward to question the young widow on why she chose not to share how her husband reacted to a nurse’s injection on time, especially as the public was quick to accuse the late artist's former boss, Naira Marley.

He further blamed her for pushing the narrative that Naira Marley killed her husband with the series of posts she made the day Mohbad was announced dead.

The TikToker argued that Mohbad’s wife made it seem like she didn’t want the public to suspect her with the remarks she gave on the day the Ask About Me hitmaker died.

Mohbad’s wife seen scolding at deceased

A throwback video of the late singer and his beloved wife surfaced online and is quickly going viral.

The clip captured a moment when Wunmi was loudly scolding Mohbad for going through her Snapchat videos.

In the video, the Ask About Me hitmaker can be heard asking his wife if she wasn’t close enough to see what he was looking at on her phone.

Despite his comments, Wunmi insisted on keeping the phone as she tugged it away from her late husband.

Mohbad and wife’s throwback video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kellisdyno wrote:

"That girl bullied Mobahd to de@th."

bc_finest80s said:

"She sounds like a flirt....Why should you be scared that he looked into your snap..Where Moh go meet this kind Oscro from?"

lizzy44212 wrote:

"Them go say husband and wife Dey fight But nah ivd kill him wife coz they do fight too."

lord_wfsheriff said:

"But his business partners fight with him wunmi say na them kpai am."

lizzy44212 said:

"Person Una no know coz nah woman una go Dey support am like say evil women no Dey too."

markbrownsworld said:

"VDM SEE EVIDENCE OOO."

bigtoms_of_abuja wrote:

"It's so funny when people just think husband and wife don't fight..this fight here is nothing to be blaming her that she killed her husband."

ogscarhire reacted:

"So married people don't havemisunderstandingsg anymore? Make una dey play. Stoopid Gen Z."

VDM retracts statement about Mohbad's Wunmi in video

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, appeared to have a change of heart about late singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi.

In a video posted online, VDM analysed some things Wunmi disclosed in one of Wunmi's interviews and admitted that he believes she’s somewhat innocent.

VeryDarkMan’s change of heart about Wunmi drew the attention of several Nigerians, and they dropped their hot takes.

