Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman has called Mercy Chinwo out amid their ongoing legal fight

Recall that the gospel singer filed a N1.1 billion defamation lawsuit against the notorious internet personality

In a new update, the TikTok star revealed what the We Move hitmaker allegedly did to him as he lamented online

The battle between Social media online critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, and gospel musician Mercy Chinwo has taken a surprising twist.

Recall that Chinwo dragged Verydarkman to court for defamation of character following his involvement in her ongoing case with her former manager and label boss, Eezee Tee.

Verydarkman claims Mercy Chinwo leaked his private number online. Credit: @mercyhinwo, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, the court paper dated March 3, 2025, showed that Chinwo demanded compensation to the tune of N1.1 billion from VDM for defaming her.

Legit.ng also reported that in a video shared on his social media pages, the critic stated that he couldn't afford to pay for the damages as he jokingly apologised to the singer.

However, a recent update from the critic showed him accusing the lyrical evangelist of leaking his private number online.

Verydarkman cries out over what Mercy Chinwo allegedly did to him. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He showed a picture of a document with his number typed on it and claimed that the material had been shared online, where numerous netizens had access to it.

The dark model went on to bemoan how his phone has been buzzing with calls and his WhatsApp filled with random messages.

Not stopping there, VDM went on to taunt the singer with a Christian song he composed on the spot and restated that she was going to learn the hard way.

Watch the video below:

Verydarkman’s video accusing Mercy Chinwo trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

006abyyy said:

"I’m so happy and so blessed off me."

iamchinweuba wrote:

"I swear this Guy don dey regret why him put mouth for that matter. Pride no gry aam apologize. If you come for me, you're the victim and if I come for you, you're the victim don dey fear ooo."

officialkiddowiz said:

"Now who you sue wan still sue you for Exposing his number ."

mo__sele wrote:

"Honestly speaking in my humble opinion without being sentimental and judgmental and of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my opinion, but rather looking into this serious matter without perspective distinction and views. I honestly think and believe that I have nothing to say."

ricardoprinzz said:

@verydarkblackman you be mumu. You want to sue for releasing your phone number? When @mr.jollof_ and wife release your house address why u no sue them, instead you packed out. You be big fuulll.

moneymedia7 wrote:

"No worry na.. we Dey here Dey wait the outcome of the case… all there yur video u go re visit am.. lol.. I Dey laff u."

sameenmedia said:

"VDM haters won't see this..but if VDM retaliate una no go allow us hear word... If no be wick£dness y u go leak person phone number.."

hillah_perfume_collections wrote:

"VDM don first ment before I swear. E no get wetin e no fit turn around."

VDM's lawyer reacts to N1.1bn lawsuit

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, reacted to the lawsuit against his client.

VDM's lawyer laughed, stating that his client had no money to settle anyone.

"But you are the one who used to say the rich should not use police but sue the fellow Now dem don sue your client, you come dey complain," a netizen responded.

Source: Legit.ng