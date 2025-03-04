Regina Daniels has shared a series of pictures of her and her mother Rita Daniels amid rumours about her marriage to Ned Nwoko

The Nollywood star gushed about her mother whom she described as her guardian angel and God on earth

Regina Daniels' comment about her mother comes amid a video of Rita Daniels which recently went viral online

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels warmed hearts with a recent post of her celebrating her mother, actress Rita Daniels.

Regina, who shared a series of pictures of her and Rita rocking matching attires, showered praises on her.

The mother of two described her mother as her God on earth and guardian angel. She further prayed to remain her daughter so she can keep guiding her right.

"My God on Earth My guardian Angel My mother my everything … my arike 💕 In my next world, I pray I remain your daughter so you can keep guiding me right. Spiritually, physically, emotionally, mentally and MONEY-ishly 😁 @rita.daniels06," she wrote.

Regina Daniels' post honouring her mother comes amid viral video of Rita looking emotional as she sang a song.

Meanwhile, her marriage to businessman and politician Ned Nwoko has become a topic online amid rumours that the celebrity couple were facing some issues in their union.

Legit.ng reported that a throwback video from Regina Daniels' traditional wedding to billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko recently resurfaced online.

See Regina Daniels' post celebrating her mum below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels celebrates mum

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Regina Daniels' post as many of her followers and fans taunted her. Read them below:

mayweemicheals said:

"No more ring.....all the best gina."

chenemi173 wrote:

"May God bless mummy Because she’s such a strong and great woman."

dera_gram60 commented:

"Please always listen to your mum don't mind what people will say."

abenahcnb said:

"Mother with bad advice

crea8tiveade said:

"Let everyone make the decision that they feel is right for them in as much as povèɍty will be elìmiñàted and peace of mind will come to stay."

debbycanty0 commented:

"This one no concern me,you and papa na together for life,cos who he wan leave you for."

lady_preshyy said:

"Why did you remove your wedding ring. God will intervene in your marriage. May God punish any strange woman that want t collect your husband. Amen."

captzhee001 wrote:

"She is a blessing to you. Thank you ma for all you do for her."

gist_first reacted:

"You n your salve master no be this woman sell u like judes."

chef_chidimma said:

"Her mom wearing her necklace."

Regina Daniels removes Ned Nwoko's name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nollywood actress made an Instagram comeback and removed Ned Nwoko's name from her page.

The young actress’ comeback post was also accompanied by PSquare’s song titled Game Over.

A look through her page also showed that she had unpinned her photos with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, which used to be at the top of her page.

