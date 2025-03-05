Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe trended online as she partook in the ongoing Ramandan fasting

The mum of two revealed the challenges she is facing as she deprives herself of food from dawn to dusk

Using a series of videos to narrate her chaotic state, the movie star eliticted reactions from both fans and her husband Kazim Adeoti

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has attracted attention during the ongoing Ramadan fast observed by the Muslim community.

The holy month began on Friday, 28 February 2025, as Muslims worldwide seek the blessings of Allah.

In a recent video shared on her social media, Mercy opened up about the challenges she’s facing while fasting.

Expressing her confusion, the actress shared clips showing her forgetting she was fasting and attempting to eat various foods.

In the trending video, the actress, who converted to Islam for love and marriage, can be seen trying to eat an apple and drink water, only to immediately spit them out once she remembers she’s observing the fast.

In her caption, Mercy checked in on her fans’ progress with their fast.

“How is your fasting going??? Are you also guilty of this?”

Still on Ramadan, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Naira Marley shared a piece of Islamic teaching with his fans and followers, specifically addressing those fasting this season.

The singer referred to a rule in Islamic religion noting that if a person forgetfully eats or drinks while fasting, their fast is still valid. Reports claim that Naira Marley’s statement is rooted in the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

The controversial music executive reminded Muslims not to be harsh on themselves if they forget and break their fast before time.

He went on to encourage them to continue fasting for the rest of the day.

Mercy Aigbe’s husband and fans react to her video

Kazim Adeoti was surprised by his wife’s continent as he joined her followers to react to her video post.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kazimadeoti said:

"Alhaja nitori Olorun."

_kayboi wrote:

"Maami you see that koshi danu! E no really spoil fasting like that, nah who deserve am we go give for here..."

ellaroyals_ said:

"When a Yoruba woman says “Koshi danu, it means war”. You guys should watch Ada omodaddy."

adufeegba wrote:

"Me wey be say na eba i mistaken put for mouth around 1 pm."

diaryofakitchenlover said:

"It’s so funny how I totally forget humans feed during fast. Lol."

folorunshoadeola wrote:

"I nearly open Tigernut on the first day of Ramadan."

chef_tho001 said:

"I don mistakenly chop 7 fufu as I Dey watch this vedeo 😢, see what you caused now."

bb_fashionaccessories wrote:

"We are starting Christian lent tomorrow ash Wednesday, may God see us all through 2025 fasting."

iamkbobo wrote:

"U see the first two I doubt if it can happen to me but u see dt last part na my frds Dey cause am, we too dey cruise with everything 😂! May Allah accept our fasting…..Ramadan Mubarak."

