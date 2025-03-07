Social media online critic Verydarkman (VDM) has got the internet buzzing as he made new claims about gospel singer Mercy Chinwo

Recall the lyrical evangelist filed a N1.1bn lawsuit against the internet activist who has decided to ride on the matter

In a new video, VDM teased a diss track composed for the musician while noting how Portable was better than her, triggering fractions online

Social media online critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, is out to frustrate gospel Mercy Chinwo following the N1.1bn lawsuit she filed against him.

Recall that Chinwo dragged Verydarkman to court for defamation of character following his involvement in her ongoing case with her former manager and label boss, Eezee Tee.

In a post sighted online, the court paper dated March 3, 2025, showed that Mercy Chinwo demanded compensation to the tune of N1.1 billion from VDM for defaming her.

The TikToker took a daring move to tease a diss track for the We Move hitmaker.

Legit.ng reported that in a new trending video, VDM teased a new song which he dubbed, Body of Christ, and was produced by one Soji Star.

He also spoke about featuring another gospel artist, who is more spiritual, Mercy Chinwo.

Verydarkman taunts Mercy Chinwo’s Christian faith

The dark model mentioned that he was going to feature controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, in his new song.

He further stated his reasons for doing so, claiming that Portable was holier and more spiritual than Mercy Chinwo.

Watch him talk below:

Legit.ng also reported that the critic stated that he couldn't afford to pay for the damages as he jokingly apologised to the singer.

VDM went on to list the lawsuits against him and the amount involved including, Femi Falana and Folarin Falana: N500 million, Prophet Jerimiah Omoto Fufeyin: N1 billion, Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia): N500 million, Esinjemiyotan Atsepoy (Mr Jollof's wife): N500 million, Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky): N1 billion, and Ihuoma Julia Nneji (Daughter of ABC Transport founder).

Netizens react to Verydarkman dragging Mercy Chinwo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kay_o_jnr wrote:

"I'm sure God created Nigeria to entertain heaven. He will be like "Angel Gabriel, turn on that TV and put on Nigerian channel make I laugh small".

ewdnay reacted:

"If they explain VDM to you and you understand. They did not explain it well."

daviddowning6216 said:

"I no follow for this one! You all should remove christ’s name from your saga! This is mockery to Christianity!🤷‍♂️ I don’t care how you feel about it, but please body of christ indeed can not cajoled."

nkiru943 said:

"We match on ,body of Christ n de gates of hell can not prevail.our adorable mercy,we love u."

babyddoryy wrote:

"A fuuuuuuuul at forty is a fuuuuuuuul forever, why not VDM feature his mother Because she among body of Christ."

VDM accuses Mercy Chinwo of leaking his number

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM accused the lyrical evangelist of leaking his private number online.

He showed a picture of a document with his number typed on it and claimed that the material had been leaked by Mercy Chinwo's team, where numerous netizens had access to it.

The dark model went on to bemoan how his phone has been buzzing with calls and his WhatsApp filled with random messages.

