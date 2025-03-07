VeryDarkMan is not relenting in his case with Mercy Chinwo, the Nigerian gospel singer with whom he has been at loggerheads with for some time now

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the gospel singer had filed a lawsuit against Verydarkman for defamation of character

In reaction to the legal action, the online critic released a snippet of his song while encouraging fans to anticipate its release

VeryDarkMan is fast transitioning from being an online critic to a comic actor, considering his most recent post.

Vincent Martins Otse had initially accused Mercy Chinwo of telling lies and withholding information in her case with her former manager, EeZee Tee, Ezekiel Thankgod Onyedikachukwu.

VDM jest over Mercy Chinwo's lawsuit and released a song instead. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

In a previous report, Legit.ng stated that the gospel singer had filed a lawsuit against Verydarkman for defamation of character. According to the document, Chinwo stated that she had to be compensated with N1.1 billion.

The gospel artist also demanded a public apology from the activist, mandating him to delete and retract all the allegations made against her and make an appearance in court within 14 days. VDM had typically laughed over it and indicated that he had a plan.

VDM new single trends online as fans plan to promote it. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a new trending video, VDM released a new song which they dubbed, Body of Christ, and was produced by one Soji Star. He also spoke about featuring another gospel artist, who is more spiritual, Mercy Chinwo.

Watch the video below:

VDM's new song spurs mixed reactions online

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@cindyozor1 said:

"Aswear even Mercy Chinwo would be laughing at this point 😂😂😂."

@naijaeverything said:

"THIS GUY NA GIRAN GIDI GAN SEHHH 😂😂😂."

@iretiiiii said:

"Low key nedu will be happy he's finally off the hook😂😂😂Vdm don shift go somewhere else. Pls like the highlighted comment on my story."

@coachwilfredasuquo said:

"Correct “Top Rated”. Ratels in the House…let’s Promote this track. Good Job Ratel President.❤️❤️,"

@iamchizzyv said:

"I'm sure God created Nigeria to entertain heaven😂. He will be like "Angel Gabriel, turn on that TV and put on Nigerian channel make I laugh small"😂

@moziano_movenchy said:

"Abeg make Akpi rap for verse two😂."

@alerothefire said:

"Body of Christ”. VDM dear, this is you and Mercy personal beef. The body of Christ as a whole is not against you 🥹❤️."

@__ayo__bami_dc said:

"Imagine this guy con dey Poh join this one wey dey hin body omo e go crazee gan 😂."

@official_dankizzy said:

"Those of us that is using Instagram to forget our problem's we will not lack data in Jesus name.. 🙏😇🤣."

Mercy Chinwo's husband reacts to ex-manager's case

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Chinwo's husband had finally shared his take about the saga involving his wife and her ex-manager.

The singer and her ex-manager have been having a long-running battle about money and other issues while she was signed to his record label.

He played a song and wrote a short note in the caption as fans reacted in the comment section as a few hailed him.

