Verydarkman has responded to gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's N1.1 billion defamation lawsuit against him

The social media critic in a video jokingly apologised to Mercy Chinwo as he sang one of her popular songs

Verydarkman also listed the series of lawsuits against him and how much he might end up paying if he lost the cases

Social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman has finally broken his silence on gosepl singer Mercy Chinwo's legal action against him.

Recall that Chinwo dragged Verydarkman to court for defamation of character following his involvement in her ongoing case with her former manager and label boss Eezee Tee.

VDM lists other prominent figures who have sued him. Credit: verydarkblackman/mercychinwo.

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, the court paper dated March 3rd, 2025 showed that demanded compensation to the tune of N1.1 billion from VDM for defaming her.

VDM reacts to Mercy Chinwo's lawsuit

The critic in a video shared on his social media pages stated that he couldn't afford to pay for the damages as he jokingly apologised to the singer.

"I no get money o, even the money wey dey NGO no reach like that," he said.

VDM also listed the lawsuits against him and the amount involved including, Femi Falana and Folarin Falana: N500 million, Prophet Jerrymaiah Omoto Fufeyin: N1 billion, Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia): N500 million, Esinjemiyotan Atsepoy (Mr Jollof's wife): N500 million, Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky): N1 billion, and Ihuoma Julia Nneji (Daughter of ABC Transport founder).

VDM sings Mercy Chinwo's Excess Love. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He stated that he wouldn't be able to pay for the damages against him if he lost the cases in court.

A clip also showed VDM's singing Mercy Chinwo's hit song Excess Love as he sent his message to the singer to reduce the compensation.

"Body of Christ done Sue, dear mercy chinwo I am sorry," VDM wrote in a caption, tagging Mercy Chinwo to the post.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions trails VDM's response to lawsuit

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the critic's video, read them below

estty_jesusbae said:

"Nawaooo may the client with best lawyers win in Jesus name Amen."

winnerfrancis39 wrote:

"Verydarkblackman I dey road dey go guardroom because of the way I dey laugh for office my oga comot say make dey give me 3 days extra duties ooo."

uriela777 said:

"Just kuku go rent house opposite court house make u nor Dey waste transport money."

son_of_iyuku commented:

"Na to beg former Akwa Ibom governor in advance ooo in case we lose 😂 dat our money wey e tiff keep go help wella."

chinenye_emmaculate said:

"So your voice sweeet like this am so happy am a members of ratel cause this joy go surplus."

official_barbiecue wrote:

"Court & prison suppose make you their brand ambassador or model. because you be their regular customer."

dkokopee said:

"You owe the body of Christ 1billion now oo! The Billionaire in cases ! 3ToTo for you before case start."

VDM's lawyer reacts to N1.1bn lawsuit

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman's lawyer Deji Adeyanju reacted to the lawsuit against his client.

VDM's lawyer laughed, stating that his client had no money to settle anyone.

"But you are the one who used to say the rich should not use police but sue the fellow Now dem don sue your client, you come dey complain," a netizen responded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng