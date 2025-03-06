Nigerian singer Portable has once again showcased his generous side on social media to the joy of fans

The music star posted a video of himself sharing food items to the people in his community during the Ramadan and Lent fasting period

The video eventually made the rounds and it raised a series of mixed reactions from social media users

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has given back to the community in a video making the rounds.

The Zazu Zeh crooner posted a video of his act of generosity on his Instagram page and it went viral online.

In the clip, the music star who was recently embroiled in a legal drama with the Ogun state government, was seen standing in front of a pile of food which he purchased to give out.

Video of Portable giving out food to community members.

Portable then had the food items packed into different nylon bags and distributed individually to people in his community, mostly children, who gathered around him.

Portable joined his staff members in packing the food items while giving them out personally to the excited kids in his community. The singer’s act of generosity took place during the Ramadan fasting period for Muslims and the Lent season for Christians.

The music star accompanied the heartwarming video with a caption where he gave God all the glory. According to him, God runs the show. He wrote:

“Alhamdulilahi Na God Dey Run Am 🙏.”

Reactions as Portable shares food in his community

The video of Portable giving out food items to people in his community during the Muslim and Christian fasting season got several netizens talking. Many of them praised the Zazu singer for his generosity:

Portable gives back to community during Ramadan and Lent.

Shemmyboi said:

“He’s a giver 💯.”

Furniture_maker1213 said:

“He dey give normally and I love that but make he stop online drama.”

Ckayworldwidee said:

“Na him new sacrifice be that.. To give saraka.”

Timileyin.momodu.5 wrote:

“This package is ok more blessings.”

Temmy_business_world said:

“I love this what you are doing. More blessings dear.”

Etopofficial said:

“God bless you zazu.”

Parrotoftheblack said:

“Giving heart ❤️💞.”

Ola_entertainmenttv_uae_ wrote:

“Tomorrow now you go use this one release new album 😂.”

Ebido_spending wrote:

“Givers never lack👑.”

Smartboi614 said:

“This is what makes him keep moving forward.”

Yung_quave said:

“This guy is a kind person..seeing how he carefully gave that little girl her own package was all love ❤️ ❤️❤️🙌.”

I_horlami_a said:

“This makes no sense, just put camera at home. Help people without video them.”

Bensonraymond74 wrote:

“Bad and good in one body.”

Portable retracts Elizabeth Joyce claims

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Portable trended after he shut down the claims he made about his Elizabeth Joyce name.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Zazu crooner was interviewed by popular video creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun when he disclosed that the Elizabeth Joyce name on his Instagram page was due to a Facebook account he had and was using to practice Yahoo.

Shortly after the video went viral, Portable retracted his words in a new clip. On his Instagram page, the Tony Montana star said he doesn’t steal and he has never done Yahoo.

