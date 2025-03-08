Nigerian singer Wizkid is making headlines over a trending video of his reaction to an old schoolmate

In the viral clip, the music star’s old schoolmate desperately called out his name for Wizkid to remember him at a crowded event

The exchange went viral as Wizkid’s reaction drew the attention of a lot of netizens who dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is trending over a video of his old schoolmate calling out to him.

Just recently, singer Wizkid was at an event, surrounded by a large crowd while being ushered to the stage.

Nigerians speak on Wizkid's reaction after old schoolmate Dare Akapo called out to him at event. Photos: @wizkidayo / ig, @itzbasito / X

Source: Instagram

From the Grammy-winning musician’s rowdy environment, a voice broke out from the crowd. Someone who appeared to be Wizkid’s old university schoolmate was desperately shouting out his name.

The person behind the camera shouted his name and his course of study in the hopes that Wizkid would remember him. He screamed:

“Deji! Dare, Dare Akapo Sociology.”

For a moment, the music star seemed to have heard the voice but avoided looking in the direction it was coming from. Instead, the Star Boy proceeded to wear his sunshades and take a drag from his cigarette.

Shortly after, Wizkid was ushered up the stairs leading to the stage while his old schoolmate’s voice continued to ring loudly behind him. See the video below:

Reactions as Wizkid’s old schoolmate shouts loudly

The video of Wizkid’s old schoolmate, Dare Akapo from Sociology department, shouting to get the singer’s attention at a crowded event made the rounds online, and it raised mixed feelings from Nigerians.

While many of them were amused by the schoolmate’s display and Wizkid’s reaction, others found the situation to be sad.

Wizkid's old schoolmate Dare Akapo tries to get his attention at event. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Kulexkelvin said:

“Men fit forget u! But God no forget you.”

Starlight_kin said:

“I don't know why... I kinda feel for the guy "Dare." May God grant him prosperity and make him wealthy as well. Plus with wellness to enjoy it to the fullest. IF... most especially IF he's a good person. Cause human beings ehn 😂.”

_nxmnsx said:

“Wizkid wey Dey hear so many things at once for that place. If na you, you go hear am?😭”

Komohphils said:

“See the way he call am Deji 😃, maybe Na the guy dey ball Wizkid for school that year. You can hear it in his voice, he was sure if he hears his name, he must remember am one time.”

Adibe009 said:

“Omo it ain’t easy sha…. I wonda how many times this dare guy don message wizkid 😢 You will be remembered Dare Akapo.”

Beatsbyberryvick said:

“E no funny shall! Make God bless all of us!!!”

Iamghanaburger said:

“Nobody forgets anybody, just become successful people go remember you.”

Olawa29 wrote:

“Na that Deji wey you call am first spoil show for you. Watch his eye movement after he heard Deji… How you go call rich man by name. I pray grace find Dare.”

Sojistar_producer said:

“I still dey wonder how Wizkid no burst laugh 😂😂😂 i no fit keep that straight face aje.”

______lolu said:

“I pray Wizkid sees this o 👏 that place is too noisy for him to hear but if not Dare I pray God remembers you this year.”

Daniel Regha critiques Wizkid's Kese video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Daniel Regha stirred conversation online by aiming at Wizkid, this time focusing on his music video directing skills.

In a post on X dated March 5, 2025, Regha expressed disappointment in Wizkid’s direction of the "Kese (Dance)" music video, a track from his recently released album Morayo.

According to Regha, the video fell short of expectations, failing to match the energy of the song. He described it as a simplistic performance video rather than a well-crafted visual story, suggesting that Wizkid’s attempt to venture into a new creative lane did not succeed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng