Fast-rising social media personality Alax Evalsam has been in the news over the last few days after his viral Fish Pie chanting video

Days after his video went viral on TikTok and he released more, he became the darling of many netizens, and there have been reports that Nigerian singer Davido gave him money

However, a recent interview granted by Alax Evalsam where he showed the slum where he lives while denying reports that Davido gave him N3m

The Nigerian social media space recently stumbled upon its latest digital sensation, Alax Evalsam, aka Nawa O.

Alax Evalsam recently granted an interview after videos of him advertising his "Fish Pie" with a unique voice and intonation went viral.

Viral Nigerian Fish Pie seller Alax Evalsam celebrates in video as he signs with Eko Hotel as an artist. Photo credit: @king_mitchy/@alaxevalsam

Source: Instagram

In a viral interview, the social media sensation took the interviewer to the woodshed where he lives. He noted that since going viral, he had not received any financial support or help from anybody, including music star Davido.

The Fish Pie man also revealed that when he heard Davido wanted to give him money, he looked forward to it because he had always wanted someone to come through and help him. But nothing came.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fish Pie man signs contract with Eko Hotel

Hours after Alax Evalsam's interview went viral, a new clip of him being invited to perform at the famous Eko Hotel also went viral.

In the clip, the Fish Pie man performs different songs, serenading the hotel guests with his beautiful voice.

Nigerian philanthropist King Mitchy also reported that Alax Evalsam signed a contract with Eko Hotel.

Watch the interview by Alax Evalsam where he denied getting N3m from Davido below:

This is the second video of Evalsam signing with Eko Hotel:

Reactions trail Alax Evalsam's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Alax Evalsam's videos:

@hito_delights:

"Don't mind them. Nawaooo, some people dem too do oo."

@cruise_daddy13:

"Omo na to start d sell fish pie ooo."

@queenjenny441:

"When it’s your time everything begins to fall in place. Kai am so happy for him."

@hicham_gemayel:

"Welcome to the world of entertainment Mr FISH PIE."

@obacute:

"Hope he diligently read what he's signing. Congratulations to him."

@dangerous_baby32:

"Somebody say Grace!!!!"

@ulinkhifunobaro:

"Typical example of What God cannot do does not exist."

@chrisbees1:

"Dear lord abeg no let Gabriel people use money catch this one o. Cause e no go funny."

@huncho___gram:

"He lives in Agaygay ghetto."

Man promises to buy anything fish seller wants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man had received accolades on social media for stretching out a helping hand to a fish seller.

In a trending video, he approached her and asked her to mention whatever she wanted him to get for her.

Despite doubting the promise, the fish seller mentioned that she needed to pay her house rent and buy foodstuffs.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng