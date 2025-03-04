Nigerian singer Naira Marley has caused a stir online as he addressed his muslim fans and followers about Ramadan

The staunch Islamic faithful encouraged persons who might forget they are fasting this period and eat

Mr Marley’s statement about the spiritual exercise had both Christians and Muslims sharing their hot takes online

Nigerian singer Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, shared a piece of Islamic teaching with his fans and followers, specifically addressing those fasting during this Ramadan season.

The holy exercise started on Friday, 28 February 2025, as Muslims around the world seek the face of Allah.

The singer referred to a rule in Islamic religion noting that if a person forgetfully eats or drinks while fasting, their fast is still valid.

Reports claim that Naira Marley’s statement is rooted in the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

The controversial music executive reminded Muslims not to be harsh on themselves if they forget and break their fast before time.

He went on to encourage them to continue fasting for the rest of the day.

He wrote:

“If somebody eats or drinks forgetfully, then he should complete his fast, for what he has eaten or drunk was given to him by Allah.”

See his post below:

Naira Marley’s post spurs reactions online

Naira Marley’s message spurred conflicting reactions from both Muslims and Christians.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@lordwarice said:

"If I forgetfully light Baki unkor?"

__retired_agbero wrote:

"Na every Ramadan you dey do good Muslim omo toh bul ly nko?"

pappyjay_001 said:

"As it shows that you sabi the religion wella, you go like tell us where you learnt bully from?"

@ForeignOt wrote:

"So na Allah feed me rice and chicken wey I finish just now. Alhamdullilah 🙏 @officialnairam1 thanks for the clarification."

@Ashabul_Jannaah wrote:

"Truly, Allah is Most Merciful. May He accept our fasts and forgive our shortcomings."

miss_ebony19 wrote:

"This guy no care anymore."

femmi_femm reacted:

"How does this disseminated information help Nigeria move forward as a nation?"

@flyest_mz said:

Una dey enjoy for this your religion. I understand tasting something cause you forgot so una go go ahead chop am finish?"

tz_yangsage reacted:

"I mistakenly fell and shawarma fell into mouth, and a slice of apple also fell into my mouth. Also 3 litres of water enter into my mouth."

@UwaisMohammed17 wrote:

"ISLAM IS NOT ALL ABOUT PRAYING AND FASTING, IT'S ALSO ABOUT HOW YOU TREAT PEOPLE. YOU CAN PRAY ALL NIGHT, BUT IF YOU'RE RUDE, ARROGANT, OR HURT OTHERS, YOU'RE MISSING THE ESSENCE OF ISLAM."

@MMaikarfi17063 reacted:

"Additionally, the Quran emphasizes the value of kindness and generosity, especially during the month of Ramadan: "Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed, a guidance for humanity and clear proofs of guidance and distinction." (Quran 2:185). One love Marlians"

