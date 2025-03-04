Nigerian singer Portable Zazu has opened up about a feminine name on his verified Instagram page

The Zeh Nation label boss, in a recent interview with Egungun of Lagos, shared the reason for using the name

Portable Zazu's revelation regarding his past before making it to the spotlight through music has stirred reactions

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has finally opened up on the reason for using the feminine name Elizabeth Joyce on his Instagram page.

After making it to the limelight, thanks to a feature with YBNL boss Olamide, Portable, who goes by different names, had included the name Elizabeth Joyce on his IG page.

At some point, the name sparked reactions, with many of his fans and followers asking questions. However, some netizens have gotten used to the name.

Portable shares details about his Instagram name

In an interview with content creator Egungun of Lagos, the Zeh Nation label boss shared details surrounding the name Elizabeth Joyce.

Portable disclosed it was a name associated with his past before making it big through music.

The Zeh Nation label boss was learning 'Yahoo' (internet scam) when he created the account. However, when he made it to the spotlight, he removed the white woman's picture from the page.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that gospel singer Testimony Jaga narrated his experience with Portable Zazu.

The gospel singer in a viral video shared what he felt when he held the Zazu crooner.

Reactions trail Portable Zazu's comment

The video has since garnered reactions as some netizens tagged the Nigerian anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), to the video. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

n6_nsr said:

"Efcc just liked post."

sir_mille wrote:

"First Name: Elizabeth Last Name: Joyce How una take Dey collect money sef, if no be grace."

maximiliano_rich_i reacted:

"Cho cho cho up n down."

bonorichie_11 said:

"But him Dey say him never do yahoo before EFCC just like this video."

lones.ur:

"Na your mama be ur papa ?? Ehn Liza

ttthugboi said:

"Efcc apply for him complete account history from meta."

lones.ur wrote:

"Na your mama be ur papa ?? Ehn Liza ? Is Joyce ur dad or ur mom ? Or your mom na the head of the family."

sure_boyoflagos said:

"Elizabeth Joyce If no be juju some people no suppose de cash out normally."

jonzing_bwoy said:

"Na lie that's ur manager name she used her passport for verification asheore."

i_hope_love_is_real101 said:

"So non of portable wife or baby mama fit catch him dress for him very well."

Portable dresses nicely

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable trended over a unique outfit in a video.

The Zazu Zeh crooner changed from his regular style of outfits to rock an unusual attire in a bid to prove that wealth fits him.

“Who is the fool that said money does not fit me? Just look at me," he said.

