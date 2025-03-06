Nigerian singer Portable has retracted the claim he made about the history of his Elizabeth Joyce name on Instagram

Recall that the music star granted an interview to Egungun where he claimed the name was used on his ‘working account’ during his Yahoo days

Portable’s new video where he took back his words went viral on social media and netizens dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable is back in the news after he shut down the claims he made about his Elizabeth Joyce name.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Zazu crooner was interviewed by popular video creator Kuye Adegoke aka Egungun when he revealed that the Elizabeth Joyce name on his Instagram page was due to a Facebook account he had and was using to practice Yahoo.

Shortly after the video went viral, Portable retracted his words in a new clip. On his Instagram page, the Tony Montana star said that he doesn’t steal and he has never done Yahoo.

Speaking further, Portable claimed that the interviewer, Egungun, set him up before proceeding to explain what he meant by ‘working account’.

In his words:

“I value those who value me. My fans I am a powerful and blessed man. I don’t steal, I am not a thief, I’m not a killer, I don’t sleep with other people’s wives, my fans I don’t steal and I’ve never done Yahoo oo. When I said my working account, it’s the account I was using to find money to feed myself. See the strength I have, I no longer use it to find trouble, I want to use it to find money. The power that I have, I want to use it to work and cash out money. Egungun set me up oo, Egungun brought his camera and he paid me millions, he advised me and came to greet me at my Odogwu bar in my area in Sango. He asked me about why my account has the name Elizabeth Joyce and I told him it’s because I use Joy soap to bathe and that I opened the account with the name, I was using it to work legit. All the Nigerians and foreigners, I use that account to chat with them because my location and everything is on. My people, all the cards and phones I collected were legit, this my face that blew is the one they saw.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable denies doing Yahoo with Elizabeth Joyce name

Portable’s new video where he shut down his earlier claims of doing Yahoo with the Elizabeth Joyce name on his IG profile raised interesting reactions from Nigerians:

Horgaan said:

“Firstly you lied , bcos na your ID you go use do verification, you still Dey lie say na lie you first tell us 😂 #confused being.”

T20luxury wrote:

“Dis damage control is not controlling anything ooo 😂😂😂. U go explain tire.”

__omoyemi said:

“This guy n Cho Cho Cho 😏😏😏.”

Solasolarinjnr said:

“You go Explain Explain 😆.”

Bhad_boy_scott wrote:

“No need to panic Elizabeth😂 after all yunno cash out 😂😂.”

Oluwole_chase said:

“Elizabeth joyce dey fear Government now😂.”

Sheddy_funds17 said:

“U be yahoo boy yes or no.”

Official_psalmuelsson said:

“This man sabi lie sha😂😂😂 haba bro.”

I.am__peace_ wrote:

“Lie wey full portable mouth 😳😹 Dev!l sef go Dey fear Portable 😭.”

Apocarlypto said:

“This werey don confuse.”

