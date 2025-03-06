Nigerian singer Asake was recently at the Paris Fashion Week and snaps of his appearance made the rounds

The music star’s outfit stood out after it was noticed that he was rocking high-heeled shoes at the event

Several social users reacted to photos and videos of Asake at the Paris Fashion Week and most of them talked about his shoes

Popular Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade aka Asake is making headlines over his outfit at the recently held Paris Fashion Week.

The Lonely At The Top crooner was at the fashion event and his somewhat unusual attire drew the attention of several netizens.

Asake rocked a biker-inspired all-black leather outfit as he paired a black leather jacket with black jeans. The Nigerian star also walked to the red carpet holding a biker’s helmet, which was likely just a fashion accessory.

Nigerians react as Asake rocks high heels at Paris Fashion Week.

However, what stood out in Asake’s outfit was his choice of footwear. The former YBNL star rocked a pair of black high-heeled shoes. The music star walked majestically to the red carpet where he showed off his full fit which included the black platform clogs.

Reactions as Asake rocks high heels

The video of Asake rocking high-heeled shoes at the Paris Fashion Week raised mixed reactions from fans. While some of them appreciated the singer’s outfit, others had negative things to say:

Asake's high-heeled shoes at Paris Fashion Week trends.

Kit.tynails said:

“Is he wearing platform clogs????”

Recklessbehaviour_ said:

“I know them shoes hurt him bad 😂.”

Sophie_bear26 said:

“I swear Asake’s face has changed so much. I don’t know what it is but he’s barely recognisable, it’s like 3 different people 😂.”

Ulove_gyenom_ wrote:

“Why na? 😂”

Iamrimadabre said:

“Who is doing him like this ? His ex gf was right , he really sold his soul to the devil . Sad.”

Kit.tynails said:

“Is he just carrying a helmet...or he actually used it?”

Temimajek said:

“1) you can tell he’s in a diff phase of those art ish 2) you can tell shorty on the right, who works for empire, dressed him. 3) most importantly he’s a very shy person with a limited vocabulary, so he uses his visuals and dressing to express himself ^___^ 4) not related ( but fear God, then Women!) 😅”

Mrinternationalgoat wrote:

“Yall just wear anything i swear. The second u touch another man’s land yall lose ur minds.”

Barollena said:

“He is fine until i saw those shoes 😂.”

Thisisrayo said:

“Is it just me or he looks like something is wrong these days. I wish him the best.”

Teeben_tmu said:

“Kpokirikpo 😁🔥 that shoe.”

Mr_pablogh said:

“Is that really Asake?”

Asake celebrates mum's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake took to social media to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

The music star, who adopted his mother’s name, Asake, as his stage name, took to his official social media pages to share the news of her birthday celebration.

Asake’s mum turned a new age on March 5, 2025, and the former YBNL signee dedicated some posts to celebrating her.

