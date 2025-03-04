During Ramadan 2025, Muslims engaged in a variety of activities to maximize the blessings of the holy month

From reading the Holy Quran and giving to charity to observing Laylatul Qadr and mending broken fences, these actions enriched their spiritual experience

Discover the top ten recommended activities that brought Muslims closer to Allah and fostered community bonds

During the Holy month of Ramadan, scholars advise Muslims to avoid certain activities.

However, there are numerous acts that they are encouraged to engage in to maximize the blessings of the holy month.

Ramadan 2025: List of Activities that Muslims Are Allowed or Encouraged to Engage in During Fasting

Source: Getty Images

Here is a list of ten activities:

1. Read the holy Quran

Muslims dedicated more time to reading the glorious Quran during Ramadan because of the bounties it brought.

Scholars said that Muslims received multiple rewards for every letter recited during the Holy month.

2. Intensify efforts in the remembrance of Allah

The days of the Holy month were spent remembering Allah through various acts of Ibadah.

Muslims read the Quran and recited different chapters of the Holy book as a form of creating a bond with Allah.

3. Give to charity

Ramadan, in essence, was a time for sober reflection.

Muslims were encouraged to give to the poor in their everyday life, but giving of alms was highly encouraged in the Holy month.

4. Visit the sick and the poor

It was advised to visit fellow Muslims who were sick and might not be able to fast during the glorious month.

This created a bond within the Ummah and gave them a sense of belonging.

5. Observe laylatul qadr

The Night of Majesty – Laylatul Qadr – was observed towards the end of the Holy month. Muslims were enjoined to double their acts of Ibadah during this period to enjoy its benefits.

6. Give food to the needy

Many Muslims were fasting with no resources to sustain the fast – both in the evening and by midnight.

Muslims, especially those with financial means, were highly advised to give food to the needy to help their fellow Muslims.

7. Pray at the appropriate time

Observing the compulsory Solawaat (five daily prayers) was of great importance during the Holy month.

Muslims were reminded that hunger was no excuse to miss their solat.

8. Mingle with fellow muslims

It was advised that Muslims mingle with fellow Muslims during the Holy month.

It was more pronounced for the privileged in society to mix with those on the lower rung of the societal ladder – both during the Holy month and afterward.

9. Donate to worthy causes

Numerous Islamic causes could help propagate the messages of the deen that Muslims were advised to partake in during Ramadan.

Worthy causes included donating to the publication of Islamic sensitization materials or sponsoring radio and television programmes to spread the message of Islam.

10. Mend broken fences

Allah rewards those who mend broken fences and aid healthy relationships within the Ummah.

Ramadan offered Muslims the opportunity to mend broken relationships and live peacefully.

Saudi Arabia confirms March 1 as beginning of Ramadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia officially announced the date for the commencement of Ramadan 2025, bringing clarity to the Islamic world.

The authorities confirmed that the crescent moon was sighted today, marking the start of the holy month on Saturday, 1st March 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng