VDM's lawyer has reacted to the reports of Mercy Chinwo suing his client to the tune of N1.1 billion for defamation

Deji Adeyanju laughed over the legal suit as he shared details about Verydarkman and what he wouldn't do

Verydarkman's lawyer's response to the defamation suit has further stirred reactions as many drum support for the critic

Deji Adeyanju, the legal representative to social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman has broken his silence on Mercy Chinwo's latest move against his client.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the gospel singer sued Verydarkman to court for defamation of character.

According to the document, dated March 3rd, 2025, Chinwo stated that she had to be compensated with N1.1 billion over the defamation suit.

Chinwo also demanded a public apology from the activist, stating that he must delete and retract all the allegations made against her and make an appearance in court within 14 days.

Why Mercy Chinwo sued VDM

Recall that VDM made headlines after he called out Chinwo over her issues with her former label boss and manager Eezee Tee.

The critic had alleged that all her utterances were shady as he vowed to investigate the case.

VDM's lawyer reacts to N1.1 billion suit

Deji Adeyanju in a tweet via his X handle laughed over the suit stating that his client has no money to give anyone.

"I heard somebody sued VDM for N1.1billion and I laughed so hard. What I know is that VDM does not have N100k anywhere in the world to give anyone. People just be wasting their time for nothing," he wrote.

See Deji Adeyanju's tweet below:

Reactions trail VDM's lawyer's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Verydarkman's lawyer's tweet, read them below:

birogba2000 said:

"But you are the one who used to say the rich should not use police but sue the fellow Now dem don sue your client, you come dey complain."

EchoesOfGimba reacted:

"If the case succeeds, they could use the writ of fi.fa to force VDM into selling all his things."

_DivineSolution said:

"Then, get ready to be visiting the rogue in prison."

Hatitude3 wrote:

"When your useless client was running his smelling mouth, you said nothing. You’re nothing but an enabler of bad behavior as seen in AKPI case. You’re a lawyer with a title because you practice in Nigeria not even in Africa would you be taken seriously."

benjamin2u commented:

"He no get landed property for village?"

nsidaniel reacted:

"Does that takeaway the fact that VDM can be sued if he has crossed the line...?"

asopolitics said:

"No one is above mistakes. VDM is usually on the right cause. But his mistake might cause him a lot."

VictorBrownyX commented:

"Is this how he wants to spend his life? From one court case to another all in the name of being a social policeman? All the best to him."

