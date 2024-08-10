A video of a man speaking about the ongoing drama between Verydarkman and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has gone viral

The man who urged the cleric to drop his N1 billion lawsuit against VDM revealed what some lawyers told him about how the case would be handled in court

The man also urged Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin to take a cue from other popular clerics who have been criticised online

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

As more reactions continue to follow the drama between Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, a man has sent a message to the cleric.

In a viral video, the man, whose name is yet to be identified, appealed to Prophet Jeremiah to drop his N1 billion lawsuit against VDM, adding that he was wrong to take such action.

Man advises Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. Credit: @verydarkblackman @prophetjeremiahfufeyin

Source: Instagram

The man who claimed to have consulted some of his friends who are lawyers said they told him the cleric would be disgraced in court if Verydarkman should table his evidence.

He said:

"I have consulted with my friends who are all barristers and lawyers and they confirmed to me that Pastor Jeremiah will be disgraced and rubbished in the court if his case proceeds to the court, because with the way VeryDarkMan is taking this case and the evidence he has gathered, the Prophet will lose woefully In court."

While advising the cleric to remove his miracle products from wherever he sells them, he also urged him to learn from his colleagues who have been dragged on social media.

Watch the video here.

Legit.ng recently reported that VDM has filed a case against Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's miracle products at NAFDAC's office.

People react as man advises Prophet Jeremiah

Read the comments below:

ig_fbb:

"VDM is the weapon formed against people with questionable intentions in Nigeria. He should be protected. We also need more of him!"

comediantruthtalk:

"This man is right."

collogie_of_liverpool:

"If he withdrawals the case, VDM will now sue him for suing him at the first place. The suer will now become the seeing."

kelvin_kertz:

"Don't fight in public with a man who has nothing to lose and has no shame. This people never learn."

Oba Solomon drags VDM over cleric

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oba Solomon stirred mixed reactions after sharing his thoughts about the issues between Verydarkman and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Oba Solomon accused VDM of disgracing the man of God by attacking him and slamming his miracle water as fake.

In the viral clip, Oba Solomon accused Verydarkman of not using the real miracle water Prophet Fufeyin advertised earlier, which could bring an end to any human being's problem.

Source: Legit.ng