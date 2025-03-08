Trust Portable not to keep quiet whenever his name is mentioned in a conversation that he isn't a part of

The label boss shared a video online where he addressed VDM's comment about wanting to feature him on his Mercy Chinwo diss track

In a video that is now trending online, the street act expressed his dissatisfaction about VDM's comment while dragging him online

Portable has gone online to drag his rival VerydarkBlackMan for mentioning his name in his brouhaha with gospel singer Mercy Chinwo

VDM had initially accused Mercy Chinwo of telling lies and withholding information in her case with her former manager, Ezekiel Thankgod Onyedikachukwu, aka EeZee Tee.

In a previous report, Legit.ng stated that Mercy Chinwo had filed a lawsuit against Verydarkman for defamation of character. According to the document, the gospel singer stated that she had to be compensated with N1.1 billion.

Recall that in a development online, VDM released a new song which they dubbed, Body of Christ, and was produced by a Soji Star. He also compared Portable to the gospel singer and shared his intention to feature him.

In Zazu's response video, he asked VDM if he could afford to pay him a N100 million and said that the critic was being too forward. He also accused him of always defaming the rich online.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Portable's response to VDM

Read some reactions below:

@olaoluwa_aniyikaye said:

"If Vdm get your time life go Tire you , go ask around."

@oluwamassive said:

"Alaye you never ready to change, this time nobody go reason your mata,you go understand when hand touch you again."

@steven15418 said:

"Since portable know the meaning of defame we no go rest again na everybody Dey defame am 😂."

@kesh_merlin77 said:

"Vdm get fame pass u and the ft will boost ur career again:, just saying respectfully. Use ur brain."

@yas_ibile said:

"VDM does something meaningful than you posting 30 videos in a day with zero point so rest make we Dey enjoy your music no Dey cause wahala."

@kingnaval_01 said:

"You don start with your nonsense again …… after he come after you now you will be crying around like a day baby."

@fapohundaelijah1234 said:

"Zazzu say phuture me him with 100 million….. VDM no fit waste that kind money on you … When borehole project still dey go on."

@michellewilliamsblackbeauty said:

"If you never see who mumu reach zazu like my comment."

@bat1fe said;

"You just wake up early morning de swear Shey u get sense like this eh fine boy."

Verydarkman compares Mercy Chinwo to singer Portable

In a previous report by Legit.ng, social media online critic Verydarkman (VDM) got the internet buzzing as he made claims about gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Recall that the lyrical evangelist filed a N1.1bn lawsuit against the social media critic, who has decided to ride on the matter.

In a new video, VDM teased a diss track composed for the musician while noting how Portable was better than her, triggering reactions online.

