VDM's involvement in gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's drama with her former label boss Eezee Tee has divided fans

After VDM vowed to investigate Mercy Chinwo's allegations against Eezee Tee, some of the critic fans have flooded the gospel singer's comment section

Legit.ng recently reported that VDM shared the message he received from YouTube after his initial video about Mercy Chinwo

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is yet to break her silence after activist, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan or VDM vowed to investigate her allegations of fraud, forgery, and music royalty theft against music executive Ezekiel Thankgod, also known as Eezee Tee.

Legit.ng reported that VDM’s decision to probe the matter comes amid the controversy surrounding the social media drama between Mercy and her former label boss.

Fans divided as VDM calls out Mercy Chinwo. Credit: verydarkblackman/mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

VDM who raised raised concerns over alleged attempts to control the narrative vowed to carry out an independent investigation.

The critic, who expressed disappointment in Mercy Chinwo, in another video, shared how his video was deleted on his YouTube channel barely hours after calling out the gospel singer.

VDM's fans storm Mercy Chinwo's page

Following the critic's involvement, many of his fans known as 'Ratels' have taken to the gospel singer's comment section to share their opinions.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, with some fans of the gospel singer advising her against replying to VDM, read them below:

justlily_e said:

"My Ratels never reach here yet, I will come back later to read comments."

bigbg0147 wrote:

"Jesus ABeg come quick …A lot is happening in dollars in your name for this side."

_mrtroubleforsale2025 said:

"So dem dey pay una go sing for God? Wonderful."

lasbonfx reacted

"Ratel Gang gada here let’s talk."

chu_chu_ezekwem commented:

"Please whatever you do. Don’t respond to VDM. IGNORE."

princessadelodun responded

"That’s why they say do what I preach not what I do. Many of these gospel artist no get good minds at all. I love Mercy Chinwo songs."

robertplant.official.ig said:

"Lol, Africa.. Blinded by these importers enriching their pockets. I'm more concerned about the ravaging amount of money you people actually gather from these things you people seemingly make like ots non profitable and who the hell are paying you people on dollars?, church?, where are they getting the money from."

iamseamoney

"Go return back that money you forcefully collected from Eezee Tee... You are very ungrateful, u are all about the money."

EeZee T shares Mercy Chinwo's alleged plan

Legit.ng previously reported that EeZee clapped back at Mercy Chinwo for accusing him of bullying her.

Mercy had alleged that her former label boss threatened to destroy her and did not want her to collaborate with Nathaniel Bassey.

EeZee T, in response, claimed Mercy Chinwo was an actress and had refused to bring her accounts for audit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng