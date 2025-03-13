A warrant for Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan’s arrest has been issued by a court in Abuja to the dismay of his fans

According to reports, VDM’s arrest was ordered for allegedly defaming Mercy Chinwo after he failed to show up in court

It was gathered that VeryDarkMan’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, pleaded with the court to change their position on the matter

Nigerian online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan is in the news after a chief magistrate court in Abuja ordered his arrest.

VDM’s arrest was ordered over his legal case with gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, whom he allegedly defamed.

The musician sued the online critic for N1.1 billion while demanding a retraction of his statements about her.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the presiding judge Emmanuel Iyanna, granted the order for VeryDarkMan’s arrest after he failed to show up in court on March 5, 2025, despite being summoned.

According to reports from The Cable, VeryDarkMan’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, pleaded with the court to reconsider their stance on the matter while promising to make his client available in court. However, his plea was denied.

Recall that VeryDarkMan had called out Mercy Chinwo and alleged that all her utterances were shady over her feud with her ex-manager, Eeezee Tee.

VDM had made several videos about Mercy Chinwo and claimed that there was something shady about the case. According to him, the judge presiding over the case should be changed as he was a fan of the music star. He also alleged that the EFCC official handling the case was a friend of Mercy Chinwo's husband.

Reactions as court orders VDM's arrest

News of the arrest warrant issued against VeryDarkMan made the rounds on social media and netizens dropped their hot takes:

jjblaq said:

"Body of Christ."

ify_gracefoundme wrote:

"Dey play."

nelsonhighpoint said:

"Lawyer family tried they failed, even body of Christ will also fail🙄."

im_terryscott_smg said:

"Well una go wait be that ooo 😂 my oga still Dey China 🇨🇳 😂."

aniberry22 said:

"With all this law suit for defamation up and down which one will the president now sue? Because baba has been insulted billion times by u u and u buy he didn't sue anybody."

big_____ray said:

"Did she or did she not use EFCC on her Boss? Did she extort him of about $274k or not? Did she lock him up for more than one week or not? Did she not take payments for shows outside the knowledge of her boss or not? What was the $3.5k she returned for? Please I ask again, why is this lady wasting the extorted Money on cases? Cos the money ain't pure. Allegedly bikonu."

mexico_offical1 said:

"Vdm is in china 🇨🇳 now trying to make waves for Nigeria 🇳🇬 youth and you all are here planning to arrest and detain him. Tell me how this country will be better again. Mtcheew."

officialkenpat wrote:

"Very good. That guy needs to be dealt with. His lack of education is evident."

theboyysoso said:

"Suddenly y'all don't want mercy to sue him but yet u called her out to come nd defend herself to the draggings of vdm and his online rants. Even vdm asked her to sue him if she is innocent. Now she did it the legal way and y'all are crying rivers 😂. Let them settle in court or prison. I pray he does jail😂."

peaceful_heart_love said:

"Na all those music videos when vdm dey produce, dey vex mercy the more😂."

VeryDarkMan releases song to taunt Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a new trending video, VDM released a new song to taunt Mercy Chinwo, which they dubbed, Body of Christ, and was produced by one Soji Star.

He also spoke about featuring another artist, who is more spiritual than Mercy Chinwo and mentioned Portable.

