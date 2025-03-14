Following a court-issued arrest warrant, VeryDarkMan has gone online to analyse what happened and why it is suspicious

As per a report that circulated, the court ordered VDM's arrest after he failed to show up in court for allegedly defaming Mercy Chinwo

In a new video, the online critic made mockery of the situation, stating that no judiciary could shut him up

Nigerian social media user and online critic, VeryDarkMan, who has been in China for a while, has reacted to the news of his arrest warrant.

The online critic had accused Mercy Chinwo of telling lies and withholding information in her case with her former manager, Ezekiel Thankgod Onyedikachukwu, aka EeZee Tee.

Mercy took the matter to court and filed a suit against him for defamation.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the presiding judge, Emmanuel Iyanna, granted the order for VeryDarkMan's arrest after he failed to show up in court on March 5, 2025, despite being summoned.

Reacting to the situation, VDM stated that what was happening was a power play and that there was something fishy going on. He asked how an arrest warrant would be issued when he was not even in the country.

He stated that Mercy Chinwo was doing everything she could to bring him down and sweep the case under the carpet.

Nigerians react to VDM's clip about arrest

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@nickyogbebor20 said:

"When Bobrisky no attend court severally I no hear say them ordered for he arrest. We understand the assignment. God pass una ooo."

@cryptomastermindtech said:

"God Punish mercy 💯 since i became Ratel fan I never get likes and followers."

@simon_chidi_arts said:

"Who say this guy no dey Educated? Your Lecturer go fit Analyze issues like this?"

@car_matters_abuja said:

"This guy is the smartest person I know, Jesus, what a man this guy is."

@jaywonjuwonlo said:

"The more they come for you, the bigger you become and that’s just the facts."

@blvck_shotit said:

"If you don wait for this particular video tire, make I see your hand😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@frank.of.portharcourt said:

"When I saw the order of his arrest yesterday, I said it that this boy will drag both Mercy and the Magistrate that issued that arrest🤌🏽😂😂… Oil way stain one finger, go stain others. A very stubborn sweet boy I Stan!🫡.. Well done VDM."

@ogidi_eric said:

"I no get vibe for her songs again since she started this nonsense."

@cryptomastermindtech said:

@whiteshark_blog said:

"Wetin be that Mercy’s page make RATELS visit her ASAP."

@hair_by_blast said:

"Is it that mercy chiwo nor believe say her God fit help her cos we nor understand Christianity again o."

Mercy Chinwo's ex-manager reportedly seen running out of court

Legit.ng had previously reported that Nigerian singer Mercy Chinwo and her former music label boss Eezee Tee had an ongoing case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A new report claimed that during a recent court hearing, the manager was seen running out of the court premises as photos were captured.

This came after Chinwo slammed a N1.1 billion defamation lawsuit on online critic Verydarkman.

