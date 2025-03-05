Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the post made by Tonto Dikeh about someone refusing to do DNA

In a post on his Instagram story, he called the actress some unprintable names and shared what linked them together

Fans in the comment section shared their observation about Cubana Chiefpriest as they advised him to do a DNA test

Nigerian businessman, Pascal Ogechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the shade thrown at him by Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto Dikeh had made a post about men refusing to do DNA tests, and she questioned how that can be possible but didn't mention names.

However, the hospitality businessman, who had been dragged on several occasions by his alleged baby mama over DNA saga, reacted to Dikeh's post.

He called her a blackmailer and alleged that she was indeed the anonymous blogger, Gistlover.

The celebrity bar man also mentioned that when the accusation came first, it was from Gistlover. He added that Tonto Dikeh donated a million naira then to his alleged baby mama.

Cubana Chiefpriest says allegation was sponsored

In the post, the businessman who supported Davido during his saga with Wizkid said that the DNA allegation against him was sponsored.

He queried Tonto for asking Nigerians to donate to his alleged babymama and added that some people tried to implicate him after Mohbad died.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares link with Tonto Dikeh

Sharing what linked him with the movie star, Cubana Chiefpriest affirmed that the actress asked for a favour from him, but he declined.

He asked if Tonto Dikeh wanted to chase him into the gutter and claimed that his marriage would not be like hers.

See the post here:

What fans said to Cubana Chiefprist's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post by the businessman. Here are comments below:

@precious_ibini commented:

"My marriage this my marriage that only God knows the battle behind the close doors of social media marriages."

@ijeoma.nt said:

"What does doing a DNA have to do with breaking your marriage?"

@realsexy_j wrote:

"Why can’t you do DNA to prove us wrong."

@switkay9 shared:

"This is just guilty conscience. She didn’t mention your name.She even referred to running a foundation in her hashtag."

@chidinma__ wrote:

"What makes CP think she is referring to him, is he the only one running away from DNA. Guilty conscience is dealing with with I guess."

@seanizzy reacted:

"If Tonto wan shake internet , e Dey long and straybullets go Dey hit ,abeg make una no wake her."

@mhiz___tessie shared:

"Go and do DNA if e sure for you, why are you running."

@beaconde22 said:

"They know each other guys..we don't have to judge either of them..the only thing I know is Tonto can be very intrusive in people's matters e.g. Wunmi's issues and others..I come in peace."

Cubana Chiefpriest makes promise to wife

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had made a lifelong commitment to his beloved wife on her birthday amid his saga with Hellen Ati.

The businessman gushed over her and assured her not to worry because he would always be there for her.

He shared lovely pictures of his wife and how far they had come as a couple.

