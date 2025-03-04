Saida Boj has waded into the matter between nightlife boss Cabana Chiefprist and his alleged Kenyan baby mama

The situation has attracted the attention of socialites and netizens alike as Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama, keeps making DN demands

Speaking on the viral issue, Saida Boj proposed an alternative to the online character that Hellen seems to have adopted

Sarah Idaji Ojone, widely known as Saida Boj made headlines following her reaction to Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that a video of Hellen Ati, CP's alleged baby mama, surfaced on social media after she shed emotional tears online, complaining about her son's welfare and the house they live in will be recalled.

Saida Boj shares her opinion about Cubana CP's and alleged baby mama. Credit: @saidaboj, @cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

She also stated that CP has abandoned them, and he needs money to survive and take came of her child. This has gone on for a long time and while CP has blatantly denied his alleged son, Pascal, she failed to stop.

Hellen Ati has been on a crusade for CP to agree to a DNA to ascertain the paternity of their alleged child, and has resorted to wrecking havoc online.

Saida Boj reacts to Hellen Ati's constant rant

A video online has captured the moment Saida Boj rebuked Hellen Ati for resorted to her approach of harassing CP online. She called her a trouble-maker and advised her to thread carefully.

She stated that calming down will aid her situation.

Fans react as Saida Boj shares hot take on CP baby mama drama. Credit: @cubana_cheifpriest

Source: Instagram

Saida Boj's video trends, spurs mixed reactions

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@dinzzylb_ said:

"If Verydarkman drags someone and the person refuse to reply, VDM fans will say “the fear of VDM is the beginning of wisdom”.. but when someone drags VDM and VDM refuse to reply, his fans will say “VDM don’t want to give him a platform."

@sugardestiny_official said:

"Exactly my point."

@itz_ninuola said:

"She is obsessed with CP cause if cp no de alive shey she no go take care of her child . That girl na real winch."

@official_tia_magnet said:

"She don change o…..she say make them run 100 meter race…..that woman sef just dey catch cruise lo."

@etchezona said:

"Anyone drag me like that I go abandon the pikin for am."

@priscalbeauty said:

"Facts tho for her to get pikin for married man self speaks a lot about her she Dey busy Dey look of benna boy 😂😂😂for go help her."

@claraspiffy said:

"True. But remember it all about yhe child cause what if that child is actually his? But that lady no geh sense shaa."

CP's 'baby mama' posts Chioma Jesus' song

Earlier, reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen, has caused a stir online after Afrobeats star Burna Boy offered to intervene in her situation.

The young mum, who reached out to Nigerians to help her battle for her and her son's health, posted a video expressing her faith with gospel singer Chioma Jesus' song.

Hellen's post calling on God's assistance got many talking on social media, as some praised Burna Boy for stepping in.

