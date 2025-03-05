Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, trended online as she revealed the face of the man repeatedly threatening her and her 2-year-old son Liam

The young widow disclosed that her father-in-law’s power of attorney, Ayodele Famuyiwa, allegedly vowed to kill little Liam

She went on to share several pictures of Ayodele as she narrated how he has been reportedly bullying her online

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s wife, Omawunmi Aloba, has cried out publicly for help over a troubling issue involving her and 2-year-old son, Liam.

The young widow, in a series of recent posts on social media, shared the pictures of a man whom she claimed was her father-in-law Joseph Aloba’s power of attorney.

According to her, the legal counsel, Ayodele Famuyiwa, has been bullying her on social media via live sessions on TikTok.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

“You are on a TikTok platform openly threatening to harm me and my child. You have repeatedly sworn that over your dead body would Liam inherit his father’s royalties.”

Wunmi disclosed that Ayodele Famuyiwa was based in New Mexico, USA, but has allegedly used different means to threaten her safety here in Nigeria for over 15 months since her husband’s death.

“FACE OF A BULLY. Ayodele Famuyiwa, my father-in-law’s Power of Attorney and spokesperson, lives in New Mexico, USA. For over 15 months, you have bullied me. You have dragged my name through the mud."

She further claimed that once the DNA is finally done, Ayodele Famuyiwa and her father-in-law will be left with no choice but to bury her husband instead of oppressing her on social media.

“He knows once the DNA is done, he will be left with no choice than to bury my husband.”

She stated:

"Ayodele Famuyiwa,has threatened to take liam out of the way, he’s my father-in-law power of attorney, Nigerians, please help me to beg my father-in-law to do DNA, if not for anything but for the sake of MOHBAD, I’ve been ready since 2023, I didn’t just have the courage to speak up because of how he has used the media to attack my son and I. Liam doesn’t deserve to go through this.

"And to those asking why i am just speaking up now, it took everything in me to get to this point, seventeen months of rentless bullying, the strength i have gathered isn’t easy to rebuild. My husband deserves to rest, there’s no genuine reason why he is still at the morgue.

See her post below:

