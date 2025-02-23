VeryDarkMan has reacted to a recent video of Wunmi detailing Mohbad's last moment including how he died

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wunmi recounted how Mohbad reacted after the nurse called to treat his wound and gave him an injection

VDM in a video suggested that some powerful people used Mohbad's death to bring down Naira Marley's career by involving him in the case

Social media critic Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan in a new video reacted to Wunmi's story of Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's last moment.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wunmi during her second interview on TVC's Your View, recounted how Mohbad died.

VDM claims Naira Marley, Zinoleesky had nothing to do with Mohbad's death. Credit: verydarkblackman/iammohbad.

Wunmi shared how Mohbad reacted after the nurse called to treat him at home and gave him a third injection.

According to Wunmi, Mohbad fell and screamed for water after which he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

VDM reacts to Wunmi's story

The critic asked why Mohbad's widow kept quiet only to recount the sad incident after two years.

According to VDM, there wouldn't have been any need for her to conduct a DNA test on her son Liam if she had shared the details surrounding Mohbad's death after his passing, which led to people including celebrities calling out for justice.

VDM suggested that keeping quiet for two years affected Naira Marley and Zinoleesky's careers in the music industry.

VDM claims a powerful individual took advantage of Mohbad's death against Naira Marley. Credit: iammohbad.

He further suggested that a powerful individual who had a beef with Marlian Label may have approached Wunmi, to take advantage of the situation.

VDM stated that Naira Marley and Zinoleesky knew nothing about Mohbad's death as people had only inherited beef a powerful individual had against Marlians.

"now that wunmi have told us the alleged truth of what led to the kpai of Mohbad what do you guys have to say? Now my question to wunmi is why now after almost 2years? And those celebrities behind the justice for Mohbad protest,did you not know this? Why now wunmi why? Also To all the people that called me a sort of names,inzu!t3d my mother,thr3^den me I forgive all of you," VDM wrote in a caption.

Watch VDM's video below:

In related news, VDM faulted Wunmi's first interview with Chude Jideonwo, claiming she was being manipulated.

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed VDM's video, read them below:

mperorzola said:

"I’m sorry to say this VDM but nobody gave her the chance to say anything. Even when she posted on IG she was blamed by many people that she’s supposed to be morning her husband."

kingofmultigoal reacted:

"Still I nor still like naira marley. But the true is he didn't kpia mohbad."

Jaysings001 said:

"From all the narrations, I've not heard her say naira marley did this or that, that led to his kpaining.. we should be cautioned in this country! Now it's time for the nurse to come and tell us her side of the story! We can't keep on hearing from wumi!"

Onyigift_ reacted:

Why is his main focus on defending Naira Marley??

VDM accused of sleeping with Jojo of Lele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Radiogad made a bold allegation against Verydarkman.

He accused the critic of sleeping with influencer Josephine Sunday aka Jojo of Lele.

Radiogad also claimed to have evidence against the online critic.

