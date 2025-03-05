Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama Hellen Mutimu has continued to be a trending topic online

Recall that the hairdresser has been calling out Chiefpriest to confirm her son’s paternity as she faced several challenges

A recent post from Hellen saw her talk about what the barman needed to do urgently for his brain to work

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama Hellen Ati Mutimu has called him out for the umpteenth time over her son’s DNA.

Legit.ng reported that since January, Mutimu has continuously criticised the socialite, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, on social media, accusing him of negligence and avoidance.

She has even gone as far as claiming that her little son eats heavily like the celebrity barman.

Hellen recently challenged the socialite to a 100m race. On her Instagram stories, Hellen Ati stated that if the self-styled celebrity barman wins, she would no longer bother him to carry out a DNA test.

In a recent post she made online, she called him a DNA runner and tagged him as a Werey from Owerri, making jest of the nickname he gave himself, Owerri Rick Ross.

She further claimed that CP, as he is fondly called by fans, needed to urgently lose belly fat so that his brain could begin to work properly.

See her post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest’s baby mama spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"May every cheating partner meet this kind of karma as side chic! You gonna learn."

princesoattah wrote:

"The Weapon fashioned against Cubana Chief Priest has been consistent ."

iam_bmodel said:

"Can we stop giving this clout chaser relevance. It seems she is loving the attention she is getting from all these. Even if Chiefpriest is the father to her child. Is this the best way to get the attention of someone who you want to coparent with?"

sirdollar wrote:

"How Chief Priest take meet this woman sef? "

eileen_brown1 said:

"But why running from DNA ?😂 i thought they said only women run from DNA."

mideblaq__ reacted:

"Wait o sebi nah women you people talk seh we Dey run from DNA? Why is he now running now even when she’s ready to do it."

senatorodeh wrote:

"Na she be the weapon fashioned against Chief Priest 😂😂😂😂😂😂 omo see issues oh."

bigdave__1 said:

"Soon you all will know that someone is pushing this woman and all these are lies but for now make una continue dey fuel her energy for the clout."

queen_sommy wrote:

"How can you be insulting the soo called father of your child and still expect him to accept the child 😂this girl you don’t have respect ooooh."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama taunts him

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that in another video made by Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, she said she was not done dragging the businessman. She called him 'belle na water' and vowed not to stop calling him out anytime soon.

Hellen also warned her critics that their words could not deter her from making recordings about Cubana Chiefpriest daily.

She claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest did not want to take care of his alleged baby, but he preferred to buy a house just to impress people.

