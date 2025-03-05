Juma Jux’s latest music video includes a wedding clip featuring Priscilla Ojo, sparking beautiful reactions

The collaboration showcases a blend of Tanzanian and Nigerian talent, with Priscilla, daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, adding a high-profile Nigerian element to Jux’s Bongo Flava sound

The reactions to Juma Jux's posts on social media around the couple’s relationship have been a hot topic since their engagement rumors surfaced

Tanzanian artist Juma Jux has set the entertainment world abuzz with his newly released music video titled Si Mimi, which prominently features a wedding clip alongside Priscilla Ojo, a Nigerian actress and influencer. The visuals depict the pair in a romantic, matrimonial setting, dressed in elegant wedding attire, leaving fans questioning the nature of the scene. The beautiful clip features Juma Jux in white attire and his wife, Priscilla Ojo, in yellow silk material.

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo's Love Story

The inclusion of the wedding clip ties directly into the ongoing love story of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo, which has captivated audiences since rumors of their engagement emerged, even up until their wedding in Tanzania. Reports on Legit.ng have chronicled their journey, from Jux’s warm reception in Nigeria by Priscilla and her mother, Iyabo Ojo, to their public displays of affection in Tanzania.

Juma Jux Features Wedding Clip to Priscilla Ojo in His Newly Released Music Video. Photo credit: @juma_jux Source: Instagram

One notable story detailed Iyabo Ojo’s enthusiastic support, including a Yoruba voiceover for a romantic video of the couple, praising Priscilla as the most beautiful woman Jux had ever seen. This latest music video seems to be another chapter in their high-profile romance, blending personal milestones with professional creativity. The wedding scene, whether real or staged, amplifies the narrative that has kept fans hooked.

Cultural Fusion and Industry Impact

Beyond the romantic intrigue, the music video represents a significant moment of cultural fusion. Jux, known for hits like “Ololufe,” which Priscilla inspired, brings his Tanzanian roots to the forefront, while Priscilla’s involvement adds a Nigerian dimension that resonates with West African audiences.

This collaboration echoes a broader trend of East and West African entertainment industries. The wedding clip, draped in African-inspired attire, serves as a visual testament to this blend, showcasing elegance and cultural pride. Aside from it being a strategic move by Jux to expand his reach, leveraging Priscilla’s fame and her mother’s Nollywood influence to bridge markets, the wedding clip being featured on the Si Mimi video is a testament to Juma Jux's love for Priscilla Ojo.

Watch the video below

Priscilla Ojo's bestie, Eni Oluwa, who was also featured in the wedding clip featured on the Si Mimi music video, has already left a comment on the post, as has her mother, Iyabo Ojo.

Eni Oluwa said

Simimi yen gan gan ni!😁

Fans react to the wedding clip of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo

@asoebibyn wrote;

U er d best artist in TZ, your voice is. keep soaring high our national in-law 🇳🇬 🇳🇬

@alluring_lydia001 wrote;

Eni no de disappoint

@peacesamuela said;

Simimi is on repeat, our in-law with a golden voice 🙌❤️❤️

@investwithchristabel said;

Love it.y favorite song at the moment. Weldone our in law

@doropeggy said;

@enioluwaofficial and foods lorrrrd. I'm happy for you. For loving your bestie so much, @its.priscy . You are raised well, Enny. I love and adore more bcs you're my son's name sake

@dorise974 said;

This day you will always remember and mayGod continue to uphold you and your wife and may he grant all your heart desire and bless your union amen

@chy_juli said;

Eni+food=forever deal, Our in-law keep soaring high 🔥🔥

@truebanku said;

Happy married life. Many more GOD blessings. Our 16 children loading.

@bisijinodu said;

@enioluwaofficial na u as always last clip eating 😆😆shey wo fi ohunje Se e ni Eniola

Picture from Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo's wedding. Photo credit: @juma_jux Source: Instagram

JP2025: Highlight from Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo's wedding

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux proposed to his wife, Priscilla Ojo, for the second time following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania. In a heartfelt moment captured online, Jux went down on one knee, presenting Priscilla with a ring in front of family and guests.

The public proposal, where Priscilla was blindfolded and led to the stage, delighted fans who expressed their joy and offered prayers for the couple’s happiness.

The video of this romantic gesture has since warmed hearts across social media, highlighting the couple’s ongoing celebration of love.

