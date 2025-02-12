The second part of Iyabo Ojo's daughter’s wedding, Priscilla Ojo has kicked off in grand style in Tanzania

In a video making the rounds online, the singer was seen speaking about his wife and how they met

Fans were impressed with what he said as they gushed over their love story and prayed for them

Video from the second part of Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzania husband, Juma Jux's wedding, has surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that the couple got married in a Muslim ceremony in Tanzania. After the ceremony, Iyabo Ojo gave update that there were still five more events to go.

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux kiss in viral video. Photo credit@iyaboojosfepris

Source: Instagram

In one of the video making the rounds, the Tanzania singer was seen sharing how he met his wife.

According to him, they met in the line of duty. After meeting her, he noted that he just knew she was the woman he had been waiting for.

Juma Jux pointed out that he was always careful because of his brand, but after setting eyes on Priscilla while they were recording, he lost all composure.

Priscilla, Juma Jux kiss in video

In another video, the couple were in a car going to the venue of their second ceremony. They both shared kisses and affection in the car.

Enioluwa and Toyin Abraham, who were also in Tanzania, were seen showing some dance moves at the venue.

Chioma Good hair, Iyabo Ojo's friend, was spotted looking all glam and ready to grace Juma Jux's second marriage.

Iyabo Ojo stole the show during the ceremony with the way she turned up. She was wearing a golden dress with a fascinator which matched her dress.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo and Enioluwa had travelled together for the ceremony in Tanzania. Iyabo Ojo was seen struggling to identify her luggage at the airport after travelling with five bags.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Priscilla, Juma Jux video

Netizen have shared their take about the video from Priscilla, Juma Jux's second marriage. Here are some of the comments below:

@that_phenomenal_girl shared:

"They are so cute."

@kbsmakeovers commented:

"I have butterflies in my stomach."

@_thaprettyomotola said:

"February u no tell us say na like dis wan do with love."

@simplepriscajn stated:

"Make una collect room fast. Jux is gone."

@oma_caramel reacted:

"This one dey sweet me."

@ennysbraid stated:

"Eni said our over Sabi Aunty should sit and watch."

Juma Jux gushes over lover

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tanzanian singer Juma Jux made lovers green with envy with what he did to Priscilla Ojo in public.

They both attended an award ceremony where the singer called Iyabo Ojo's daughter his wife-to-be while on stage.

He sweetly introduced Priscilla and pointed at her where she was sitting as the crowd cheered. Fans were happy about the development, as seen in their comments about the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng