Enioluwa has gushed over his friendship with Priscilla Ojo as she gets married to her lover Juma Jux

In the post, he shared the fun moment they both had and how she shared the news about her finding love

Fans were amazed to read the emotional tribute he wrote, as many reacted to how they handled their relationship

Social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa has made some of his fans teary after writing a tribute to his best friend, Priscilla Ojo.

Legit.ng had reported that Enioluwa had shown support to Priscilla as she embarked on her journey with her lover, Tanzania singer, Juma Jux.

In his post, he disclosed that laughter never stopped in friendship. Sharing how Priscilla informed him about finding love, Enioluwa asserted that he was in his room one day and his phone rang.

After picking the call, Priscilla announced that she had found love. According to him, he didn't believe at first and laughed over it, but the way Priscilla's eyes softened anytime she spoke about Juma Jux made him realised that Juma Jux was truly the one.

Sharing more, Enioluwa, who was allegedly accused of debt pointed out that his laughter had finally turned to joy as Priscilla got married.

Enioluwa makes promises

Also in the post, fashion icon Enioluwa stated that his friend has brought so much joy and happiness to his life and her family.

Sharing how he felt, he noted that he was a little jealous of Juma Jux. He remarked that he will always be there, and that he was just a call away from her.

He advised Priscilla to take her husband's hand and be his wife forever

Reactions of fans to Eniouwa's post

Nigerians reacted to the post made by Enioluwa. Here are some of the comments below:

@jasintamakwabe:

"Aww this is so sweet of you Eni."

@aduragbemiiiii:

"Awwn. Let me start writing for @_lollaa_x @torna_xo @iam_toluwanimi."

@jumai_beauty_empire:

"The write ups. I love it."

@_.sorochi._:

"Another day to cry on the internet because I no get friend."

@motbazz:

"This is so sweet, we all deserves a friend like this."

@larrybeeglamourbeauty:

"I wish to have a best friend that wil say this about me 1 day."

@qween_latyphat:

"Another ship to show that not all opposite gender has to sleep in the name of besties."

@its.priscy:

"I love you so much my best friend, thank you for your love and support always. You’re a real one.

@theibukunoluwa1:

"Una don see say male and female can be friends with no strings attach now?"

Enioluwa hangs out with Priscilla, Lover

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, had continued to make the news as she showed off her boyfriend.

The beautiful daughter of the movie star is engaged to her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux (JJ), who was currently in Nigeria.

She rocked a gorgeous dress as she went out with JJ, her close pal Enioluwa, and her mother.

