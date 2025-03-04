Oba Joseph Toriola, the Ogunsua of Modakeke, received a ceremonial welcome in the UK, marked by traditional drumming and community celebrations

The Modakeke Progressive Union UK and Ireland will host a royal dinner in his honor, strengthening cultural ties

The visit highlights the importance of traditional leadership in uniting diaspora communities

The Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Toriola, has embarked on a royal visit to the United Kingdom, where he was greeted with a vibrant and ceremonial welcome.

The monarch’s arrival at Heathrow Airport in London was marked by traditional drumming and a gathering of community members, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Modakeke people.

A dinner is planned to be held for the royal highness after the grand welcome. Image: X/mobilepunch

Source: Twitter

Dinner plans made for Osun monarch

Videos of the event, shared on Facebook by Dotun Adeoluwa Prince, captured the lively atmosphere as Oba Toriola was received with enthusiasm and reverence.

The footage highlights the deep respect and admiration the Yoruba community in the UK holds for their traditional leader.

In addition to the warm reception, plans are underway for a grand royal dinner hosted by the Modakeke Progressive Union UK and Ireland. The event, scheduled for Tuesday, aims to honor Oba Toriola and celebrate the enduring ties between the Modakeke community and its diaspora.

A flyer circulating on social media has generated significant anticipation for the gathering, which is expected to draw attendees from across the UK and Ireland.

The visit underscores the importance of cultural preservation and the role of traditional leaders in fostering unity among their people, both at home and abroad.

Oba Toriola’s presence in the UK serves as a bridge between generations, reinforcing the values and traditions of the Modakeke kingdom.

