Hallelujah Challenge, an online praise and prayer programme organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, has been trending

The 2025 edition began on Monday, February 10, and it got a massive turnout with about 500,000 participants on YouTube

Hundreds of thousands of worshippers joined on Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms, and it caused netizens to share their takes

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey began his online praise and prayer programme, Hallelujah Challenge, on Monday, February 10, and the turnout was massive.

Many worshippers trooped to the social media pages of the Ebenezer hitmaker to praise and worship God.

The participants also had numerous expectations mentioned in the comments section of the singer's social media pages.

Over 479,000 people joined the Hallelujah Challenge on YouTube, and about 300,000 individuals participated on Facebook and Instagram, which caused a buzz online.

About Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge

The Hallelujah Challenge began in 2017 and the turnout has increased yearly. Several pastors and gospel singers have also graced the programme including Apostle Joshua Selman, Pastor Jerry Eze, Apostle Victoria Orenze, Joe Praise, Eben, and Lilian Nneji, among others.

Though Nathaniel Bassey has received criticisms over the programme, it has not deterred him. This edition will end on March 1, 2025, and it is expected that more people will join in the coming days.

Aside from being a gospel singer, Bassey is also a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Relationship blogger Solomon Buchi reacts to the Hallelujah Challenge.

Other netizens react to the Hallelujah Challenge below:

Check out another reaction to the Hallelujah Challenge below:

Reactions as Hallelujah Challenge records massive turnout

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as the Hallelujah Challenge records a massive turnout on its first day.

@Kokomia45 commented:

"I used an AirPod and I danced like never before. God bless Pastor Nath."

@AsAsiimwe noted:

"I am glad to have been among them. #HallelujahChallenge."

@NanyonjoWinnie2 commented:

"What a privilege to be in the presence of God and sing praises to him."

@_kendra_m stated:

"I have an accountability group of 2,000+ I don’t know how it happen , when it was 12 they started calling me for links !!! I love to see it."

@MatthewShokunbi commented:

"And that’s just on YouTube o. Master Jesus keeps winning!"

@iam_itf noted:

"I enjoyed every minute. My first though."

@Ms_keeks_ commented:

"On Instagram almost 200k people joined."

@iam_isty said:

"The devil doesn't own the media, and that's fantastic."

@kodedprince noted:

"Almost half a million on YouTube alone... somebody shout Glory!

@frankiyama1 reacted:

"479,100 on YouTube. God must be exalted. We go again tomorrow."

Sisi Yemmie shares Hallelujah Challenge testimony

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a food blogger Sisi Yemmie shared her testimony of how she was healed of back pain after she joined the Hallelujah Challenge.

The praise and worship programme was held at midnight Nigerian time where several participants connected on different social media platforms.

Sisi Yemmie shared how Pastor Nathaniel Bassey mentioned her case during the programme, and she got her healing instantly.

