Priscilla Ojo, wrote an appreciation message for her husband, Juma Jux, following his extravagant wedding gift to her

Recall that during their wedding finale after-party, Juma surprised his bride with a new Range Rover as a wedding gift

Hours after the event, Priscilla came online to express her gratitude for the gift, revealing that she was still taken aback by his generosity

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo is overwhelmed with emotion as she appreciates her husband Juma Jux for giving her a car as a gift.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tanzanian musician stole the show during their wedding finale with his pleasant gesture towards his wife.

The God Design hitmaker presented his heartthrob with what he described as a 'small gift', which turned out to be a Range Rover.

Juma Jux announced the gift during their wedding and asked everyone to move outside as he presented his wife with the vehicle.

In a recent post online Priscy narrated her shock and noted that she didn’t expect such gesture from the singer considering how much he has already spent on their wedding.

She spoke about how he transformed her life by showing her what true love is. She went on to promise the Bongo Flava star a deep emotional commitment in the marital journey.

In her words:

"My heart is full, thank you so much for this gift my husband @juma_jux , I’m actually still in shock because I didn’t expect a car, knowing how much you’ve spent on the wedding so far. 🥹❤️😩❤️.

"You came into my life and showed me what real love means and I’m ready on this journey of forever with you. Thank you for being so patient, sweet, kind, playful, prayerful, loving, giving, honest and caring with me. I Love you till eternity my odogwu ❤️."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Priscilla Ojo’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

diana_eneje said:

"Witnessing you get all the love you deserve is too beautiful 🥹❤️!"

chiomagoodhair said:

"ODOGWU DOINGS!!! Our shoulders are high up now 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

enioluwaofficial said:

"God will always be with you both. Amen! Congratulations Pri Koko!😁❤️‍🔥."

simisolah_is_d_sauce said:

"Congratulations my Shayla, I’m so happy for you 😙😙💓."

odili_nna said:

"Congratulations Mrs MKAMBALA 🥳🥳🥳."

wonuosikoya said:

"you deserve all the best things, congratulations my sweet girl 🩷"

veekee_james said:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️."

oloriadeee said:

"The joy is contagious😁. Congratulations again sweetpea well deserved❤️❤️🥂."

beauty.by.maegh said:

"Thank you our Odogwu, God bless you real good!"

i_am_kisss said:

"Congratulations Mrs JUX 🥰♥️♥️♥️FOREVER is deal 🙏♥️."

babadave_spag said:

"This Love is till jesus comes 💯❤️."

jenny26brolin wrote:

"Congratulations ❤️ forever by God grace."

itskerenkezia_ wrote:

"Love this for you. You deserve this and more you are a sweet girl, so humble and hardworking. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Mkambala❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ms_unams said:

"Congratulations Mrs Mkambala and Thank you to Mr Mkambala for the gift 🥰🥰🥰."

