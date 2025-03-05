Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s ‘brother’, Bethel Okechukwu, has apologised to his relative on social media

In a new video making the rounds, Bethel apologised to Cubana Chiefpriest after allegedly receiving $30,000 from Burna Boy

This new move from Cubana Chiefpriest’s brother sparked an online discussion with netizens taking sides on the matter

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s brother, Bethel Okechukwu aka Treater, has now apologised to him on social media.

Recall that Bethel was used as a tool in Chiefpriest’s beef with singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, after the Grammy-winning musician allegedly gifted him $30,000 to spite the self-styled celebrity barman.

Shortly after using the money to invest in his gadgets business, Bethel Okechukwu decided to finally apologise to Cubana Chiefpriest.

During an interview with Lucky Udu, the young man begged his ‘cousin brother’ Chiefpriest, to forgive him. According to Bethel, he never meant for the initial video that caused the drama to go the way he did.

The young man said that he only granted the interview to draw Chiefpriest’s attention and that he did not expect his reaction to turn out the way it did. Bethel also begged the celebrity barman to unblock him on social media while calling on other Igbos to help him apologise.

In his words:

“Senior bros abeg. My brother please don’t be angry, in any way I spoke to you wrongly, any way I spoke bad against you, which I never knew, I’m sorry. Please forgive, we are all human, we no dey know everything finish. What I had in mind doing that video was just to get your attention to pity me and help me musically, link me up. Because sometimes, to go shows na problem, people no dey gree feature me, I know how many times wey I don go show but I no dey fit sing, I no dey do anything I go come back. Na why I need you for you to just link me up. At least some shows wey go hard me, you go tell them make dem allow me to perform, at least from there I go make am musically. I never knew the interview would turn out that way. Some people come dey twist the matter the way I no take talk am. Please my brother forgive me, they said the anger of a brother should not get to the heart. My Igbo people, help me to beg my cousin brother Cubana Chiefpriest, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, to forgive me in any way I’ve offended him. I had no bad intentions making that video at all. I thought he would say ‘oh my brother, come’, that’s what I was expecting, I didn’t know it would turn out this way please. Everyone please help me beg for forgiveness, please unblock me, I love you brother. It won’t be good that when we see ourselves in the village we will be bearing grudges. Please forgive me, I love you brother.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest’s brother apologises

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest’s ‘cousin brother’ finally apologising was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Several of them were on the side of peace while others blasted the socialite’s relative:

Genius4graphics wrote:

“Oga face your investment and chop your money. Don't start another drama again bro.”

Luciuschizzy said:

“Sorry means nothing after you intentionally did something.”

Ficent_mama said:

“You go explain tire 😂.”

Its_benyta said:

“This guy no know say cp heart strong.”

Asa_chuuu wrote:

“It’s really good to keep some relatives far from you. No hating but don’t come around.”

Ezege_of_abia said:

“Akpa amu gi dia... You dined with his enemy and you're seeking for his forgiveness... Make burna boy promote your music now since you're not recognized .. ikpu nne gi dia... Onye ala.”

Basilchinex said:

“E wan chop with e two hands 😂😂.”

billpoint.co wrote:

“Bro dun chop money finish clean mouth 🤣. He never see anything.”

Jamiletwrld wrote:

“Lol sorry after you have said a lot Toor..”

Olowoone said:

“Forget it,the guy is humble.with d money burna gave him,he has no reasons to do dat.”

Iamoriginal1 wrote:

“You all don't even listen to understand... He is not asking Chief priest for help, he is only asking for peace between him and the cousin and also forgiveness, and also only explaining the reason he did the first interview with @luckyudu was not to bash CP but ask for help and support in the musical aspect of his career.. If you are Igbo and can't comprehend what he is trying to explain then you be turkey.”

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to money Burna Boy gave his brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy's $30,000 gesture to his brother.

Cubana Chiefpriest took to his Instagram story to clarify that he has one biological older brother and two younger sisters.

He argued that he owed them nothing, as the money in question was Burna Boy's personal choice, and others should take responsibility for their own fortunes.

