Nigerian celebrity barman Pascal Chubuike Okechukwu, best known as Cubana Chief Priest, has reacted to Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy's $30,000 gesture for his brother.

Recall that the two entertainers have been at war after the singer accused the barman of being involved in illegal business.

In retaliation, Cubana fired back, suggesting that Burna Boy won his Grammy due to a relationship with embattled American rap mogul Diddy. He also claimed to have paid Burna N1 million in 2018 to perform as a backing singer at his birthday party.

The Chiefpriest went on to label Burna Boy a debtor, a claim Burna swiftly denied. He asserted that he has always paid for his properties in full and has never been publicly accused of owing anyone.

Burna Boy stood firm and extended help to Cubana's alleged younger brother. In a video shared on his Instagram, the brother was seen meeting the award-winning artist, who generously gave him $30,000.

Bethel Okechukwu expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating that Burna Boy had been a divine instrument in transforming his life and lifting him out of poverty.

Chiefpriest reacts to Burna Boy’s $30k gift

In response, Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram story to clarify that he has one biological older brother and two younger sisters.

He argued that he owed them nothing, as the money in question was Burna Boy's personal choice, and others should take responsibility for their own fortunes.

"I have only one biological big brother & two kid sisters. They ain't doing so bad. Regardless, I owe them nothing, na my money. Make everybody find their own"."

The barman further noted that his said brother was also a fast-rising singer and that the Grammy winner could also give him a free verse.

"But my own be say no alert oh, no cash oh, I wan just dey sure say my village boy collect for real. Na still my glorious glory. Make una show workings. Na musician, you fit even give am verse."

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest's remarks spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

miccaranderson:

"This Oweri Rick Ross no get shame. Your relatives are not family anymore?"

forbs_zhilah:

"Money na water, but family members no see water drink."

arizonaf7:

"Every body say BURNAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA."

i.karlis:

"He said he has 1 biological brother and 2 kid sisters and he owens them nothing, na there I know say e don finish , this man shaa."

political_cornstar:

"Bro he said he is your cousin. We know say no be blood but you fit still help am. You go explain tire."

yomideee__:

"I’m not surprised you wae denied your pikin na brother you no fit deny."

Man claims to be the one Burna Boy assaulted

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a young man trended online after he claimed to be the person Burna Boy kicked out of the stage during the Greater Lagos show.

Recall that a video went viral showing when the musician quickly stopped a man who came to meet him on stage.

Amid the beef between Burna and Cubana Chiefpriest, the socialite asked the victim to come forward, promising a monetary reward.

