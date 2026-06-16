Nigerian singer Davido surprisingly dragged Reno Omokri on the internet recently

This was after the ambassador faulted the singer’s performance at the FIFA countdown show

Days after the incident, the 5IVE hitmaker found an opportunity to hurl insults at the politician

Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke aka Davido has taken a fierce shot at Reno Omokri over his reasons for not resuming his duty in Mexico.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian ambassador, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, explained why he has not yet resumed at his post.

Davido sends social media buzzing with fresh jab at Reno Omokri. Credit: @davido, @renoomokri

Source: Instagram

Omokri blamed his delay on the ongoing World Cup hosted by the United States and Mexico.

According to the former presidential aide,

Mexico has not rejected him. He highlighted that the opposition is engineering such a narrative.

Reacting to his claims, via his Instagram story channel, Davido called Omokri a dog and fowl.

“Umu Bingo @renoomokri. Fowl”.

Davido takes aim at Reno Omokri after ambassador’s FIFA criticism. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido doubled down on his support for the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo state despite criticism from former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

The Afrobeats star had made a powerful statement during the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

During his performance at the high-profile event, Davido stepped onto the stage wearing a specially customised black jacket bearing the names of the 39 kidnapped schoolchildren and seven teachers abducted from Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities in Oyo state.

On the back of the jacket were the words "Bring Them Home," while a white shirt underneath boldly displayed the name "Nigeria."

Reacting to the development, Reno Omokri argued that publicity may not be the best strategy when dealing with kidnappers and terrorists.

According to him, excessive attention could potentially embolden criminal groups rather than pressure them into releasing their captives.

Quoting former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Omokri maintained that "publicity is the oxygen of terrorism."

He suggested that while Davido's intentions may have been noble, the public campaign could inadvertently give the abductors the recognition they desire.

Interestingly, Davido chose not to directly engage Omokri's arguments.

Instead, the singer responded in a way many interpreted as even louder than words.

Hours after the criticism emerged, he shared multiple images from the concert on his social media pages.

Alongside the photos, he simply wrote:

"BRING THEM HOME."

The singer later reposted the images again, reinforcing his message and leaving little doubt about where he stands on the issue.

Davido sparks debate over Dangote refinery investment

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Davido sparked a heated online debate after he disclosed his interest in investing in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The musician uploaded an application form for the investment opportunity on his official X page.

The announcement quickly drew mixed reactions from fans who debated whether celebrities should keep their financial moves private or use them to inspire others.

Source: Legit.ng