Nigerian TikTok influencer Oloba Salo, whose real name is Ojesanmi Afeez, gave an update about his health after he sustained a gunshot injury

Nigerian social media users have reacted to a new post by TikTok influencer Oloba Salo, whose real name is Ojesanmi Afeez after a post of his emerged online.

Recall that reports hit the internet on October 10, 2024, that popular skit maker Salo was shot by some men who were armed with guns.

The news resulted in an online pandemonium as many feared for the life of the 26-year-old youngster. Weeks later, he came back online to share an update with his fans, letting them know that he was now doing okay.

He told them he could not walk again, but a new video surfaced where he shared a full video of him standing. Fan seemed to notice the posture of his right hand and drew conclusions about it.

See the video here:

Peeps sympathize with Oloba Slao

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@khalifa_spiritual said:

"Something medical treatment will solve but people will choose to go to church or native doctor, juju nor be everything… health is wealth."

@chief_moon22 said:

"He said Igbo should leave Lagos and call for attack on them during election. I’m Igbo and I no pity him particularly. One love to all good Yoruba people out there that see beyond tribe and religion while associating with anyone."

@_therealgloriaa said:

"They didn’t even attack him spiritually. They came physically. Omo."

@official__skywax said:

"Why does he look like that?! But when he start this capping of something online he went toooo far that don’t care about his life now everyone is pity for him.make Una day run this life small small if not na another person go spend your money."

@yung_muller505 said:

"U go still work insha Allah e worst pass this before see him now but I pray he use his brain cos na mouth carry am reach where he dey like this."

@scorpio___sq13 said:

"Salo story is something to learn from when life give you sugar don’t over lick because of Jeje."

@abidemi835p said:

"Many of you don’t know it takes grace of God to escape gun short and part of the body not damaged. only if it didn’t hit an important nerve."

@_rachy_xx said:

"He doesn’t even look healthy again 😢 may God heal him."

Oloba Salo makes first appearance after gun shot

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Oloba Salo made his first appearance on social media a month after battling a gun shot injury.

The Tiktoker was shot in the leg, and he was hospitalized for a long time as video of him went viral.

In the clip, he was looking pale as he laid on the bed, his mother was sitting beside him as he spoke.

