Tonto Dikeh is not about to cut corners when addressing her online altercation with Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu.

Recall that Tonto had made a post where she spoke about men avoiding the responsibility of DNAs when women are known for doing such.

VDM had made a video addressing the situation and said that Tonto directed the post at Cubana CP's situation was entirely taken out of context by VDM.

CP was swift to respond and resurrected the narrative that Tonto was Gistlover while springing up a conversation about her broken relationships, which was a low blow.

His post angered the politician, who wasted no time in carpeting and calling him names, adding that her initial DNA post was strictly NGO-related.

Tonto wrote:

"Let me begin with Humpty Dumpty @cubana_chiefpriest I always knew you were sl🙃w, but the extent of it remains baffling. At what point did your personal or family matters become relevant to me? I never involved you in my conversation especially one where I was addressing a blog for twisting my words and misdirecting their claims toward you."

"Are you upset because, out of pity, I gave your baby mama some financial assistance years ago The Gistlover accusations have become tired and repetitive.if you have no course of action. You all dance around my name like Telly tubbies, unable to sue or take your proof/ even file a proper petition with the authorities.

"Unless you identify as a woman b@ater, I don’t see any reason for comparison on mine or yours. And one last thing please enlighten the world on what favor I ever asked of you. Calling you on behalf of a colleague, pressured by Larritshoes’ persistent requests, is hardly a topic for discussion unless your intent is to embarrass that person.

Point of correction you never declined, you simply said you wld look into It.You didn’t help her but Can’t you see how Gods glory is radiating around this said person? With bigger and better deals to her credit?? Little people belittle people."

"I have no interest in your family dynamics,whether they stand on solid ground or not. But let’s not forget that on that same “solid rock,” you fathered a child you’re now running from in Kenya. Boy, pleaseeee goodbye. I’m not a child competing over who has the bigger horse. I don’t need to put a label on you Nwa-Malaysia."

Many react as Tonto slams Cubana Cp

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@kentizglam said:

"I just shame for his wife! Cause money is not everything he lacks a lot things as an individual that money cant even buy! Nice response jare guilty cat!👏👏👏😍."

@pearl_lait said:

"Always on her lane but they keep pushing her."

@iam_.evanstiger007 said:

'This reply supposed win Grammy chaii Mama T dey on point 👉."

@peaceluchi said:

"Is the Humpty Dumpty for me."

@queenzy889 said:

"That belle na water should keep T name out of his mouth Tonto is a big name and not to be mess with."

@westafricanbaby said:

"Humpty Dumpty is accurate. I LOVE a good Tonto read👏🏾🤣."

@becklynaj said:

"Abuja people done follow Lagos people wake up early oh.. Una n they sleep??? We done read am,let wait for blogger's and late comer to read it and add stew to it.. Ramadan Kareem ❤️."

Tonto Dikeh Carpets Cubana Chiefpries

As per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Tonto Dikeh reacted to the post made by Cubana Chiefpriest about his DNA saga with his alleged baby mama.

In a post on her page, she slammed a blogger who broke the news and shared what she meant about her post.

Fans supported the actress as they shared their take about the blogger and also about Cubana Chiefpriest.

